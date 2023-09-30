Royal Enfield launches Streetwind V3 riding jacket: Check out what's new

Royal Enfield has launched a new riding jacket in the Indian market. It is the third iteration of the Streetwind which is a summer riding jacket. The Streetwind has been quite popular among motorcycle riders because it is affordable, has a mesh design and is lightweight as well. The Streetwind V3 is priced at ₹5,950 and will be available at Royal Enfield's dealerships and a person can order it online as well.

The jacket now comes with Ergo Pro Tech armor which is a Level 2 armor. It is fitted at the shoulders and elbows. There is space for a back protector as well as reflective elements for enhancing visibility during nighttime. Speaking of back protector, Royal Enfield's Ergo Pro Tech Level 2 back armour is compatible with the jacket. The jacket is made up of Cordura fabric and has a mesh design. Royal Enfield says that the Streetwind V3 weighs just 1.17 kg and can be packed in laptop bags.

The jacket is made up of 90 per cent high abrasion-resistant polyester and 10 per cent 600D polyester. There are adjustable tabs located on the cuffs, waist, biceps, and forearms. Apart from this, two zipped pockets increase the practicality of the jacket. Royal Enfield is using YKK zippers which are considered one of the best in the segment. Other small elements that Royal Enfield is offering are a sunglass loop, velcro patch, pre-curved arms and snap fastener for the neck.

In other news, Royal Enfield is currently working on launching the Himalayan 450. It will be the manufacturer's first motorcycle to come with a liquid-cooled engine. The training for the new motorcycle has been completed and the motorcycle will be launched in the coming months. It will sit above the current Himalayan which has a 411 cc engine. The new engine produces 40 bhp of max power and the initial response from the people who have ridden the motorcycle is quite positive.

