Royal Enfield sales surge 11% in September 2024, exports up by 77%

Royal Enfield has announced their sales performance figure for the month of September and year-to-date (YTD) April-September. The brand said that they sold 86,978 units in September 2024 whereas in September 2023, the sales figures were 78,580 units. So, the sales figures grew by 11 per cent which was primarily driven by strong performance sales.

Domestic sales of motorcycles saw a growth of 7 per cent, while exports experienced a significant increase of 77 per cent. The export market witnessed substantial growth, with sales increasing by 77 per cent compared to the previous year. YTD sales remained relatively stable, with a growth of 0 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Domestic sales declined slightly by 1 per cent year-to-date while the exports continued their strong performance, growing by 10 per cent year-to-date. The export market has been a key driver of overall sales growth, with a significant increase in sales both monthly and year-to-date. While domestic sales have experienced some fluctuations, they have remained relatively stable overall.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets tubeless tyres

Royal Enfield has launched wire-spoked tubeless wheels for the Himalayan 450, significantly improving its adventure and off-road capabilities. These wheels can be acquired through the 'Make it Yours' program or as Genuine Motorcycle Accessories (GMA), catering to both new purchasers and current owners. The Himalayan 450 is priced at ₹2,96,000, while the tubeless wheels for existing models will be available for ₹12,424 starting from October 3, 2024.

Royal Enfield launches riding gear for women

Royal Enfield has introduced a specialized line of lifestyle clothing and riding equipment tailored for women, addressing the increasing number of female riders in India. Notable products include the environmentally conscious Street Wind Jacket, crafted from recycled materials and priced at ₹6,500, as well as leggings, boots, and gloves. This collection can be found at authorized dealerships, with prices varying from ₹1,500 to ₹10,000.

First Published Date: