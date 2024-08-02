Royal Enfield sales drop by 8% in July'24, sells 73,177 units

Royal Enfield has announced that their sales have witnessed a drop of 8 per cent in July 2024 when compared to the sales figure of July 2023. The Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer sold a total of 73,117 units in July 2024 whereas in July 23, the same figure stood at 67,265 units.

Speaking about the performance for the month of July 2024, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “July has been an exciting month for us as we launched our premium roadster - the Guerrilla 450 in the electrifying city of Barcelona. The launch of Guerrilla 450 underscores our commitment to delivering world-class products offering exceptional motorcycling experiences. We are extremely pleased with the response we have received so far. With a focus on innovation and customer engagement, we have some more exciting announcements for motorcycling enthusiasts across the globe.

First Published Date: