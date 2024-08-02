Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Royal Enfield Sales Drop By 8% In July'24, Sells 73,177 Units

Royal Enfield sales drop by 8% in July'24, sells 73,177 units

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM
Follow us on:
  • Royal Enfield recently launched the Guerrilla 450 in the Indian market.
Image of Royal Enfield Bullet 350's fuel tank used for representational purposes.

Royal Enfield has announced that their sales have witnessed a drop of 8 per cent in July 2024 when compared to the sales figure of July 2023. The Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer sold a total of 73,117 units in July 2024 whereas in July 23, the same figure stood at 67,265 units.

Speaking about the performance for the month of July 2024, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “July has been an exciting month for us as we launched our premium roadster - the Guerrilla 450 in the electrifying city of Barcelona. The launch of Guerrilla 450 underscores our commitment to delivering world-class products offering exceptional motorcycling experiences. We are extremely pleased with the response we have received so far. With a focus on innovation and customer engagement, we have some more exciting announcements for motorcycling enthusiasts across the globe.

First Published Date: 02 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfiel
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS