Royal Enfield sales drop by 8% in July'24, sells 73,177 units

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Aug 2024, 10:07 AM
  • Royal Enfield recently launched the Guerrilla 450 in the Indian market.
Image of Royal Enfield Bullet 350's fuel tank used for representational purposes.
Image of Royal Enfield Bullet 350's fuel tank used for representational purposes.

Royal Enfield has announced that their sales have witnessed a drop of 8 per cent in July 2024 when compared to the sales figure of July 2023. The Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer sold a total of 73,117 units in July 2024 whereas in July 23, the same figure stood at 67,265 units.

In July 2024, the domestic sales were 61,208 units whereas the exports stood at 6,057 units. When compared, in July 2023, the same figures stood at 66,062 units and 7,055 units respectively. So, domestic sales took a hit by 7 per cent whereas exports declined by 14 per cent.

In terms of YTD figures, the sales figures for 2023’24 were 2,73,233 units whereas in 2024’25, they were 2,65,894 units. That is a drop of 3 per cent. The exports saw an increase from 27,590 units to 28,278 units during the same period. The overall drop in sales was 2 per cent as they fell from 3,00,823 units to 3,00,823 units.

Speaking about the performance for the month of July 2024, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “July has been an exciting month for us as we launched our premium roadster - the Guerrilla 450 in the electrifying city of Barcelona. The launch of Guerrilla 450 underscores our commitment to delivering world-class products offering exceptional motorcycling experiences. We are extremely pleased with the response we have received so far. With a focus on innovation and customer engagement, we have some more exciting announcements for motorcycling enthusiasts across the globe.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Twin trademark filed, will be most affordable 650 bike

Royal Enfield Borderless Warranty Program

Royal Enfield recently also launched the Borderless Warranty Program. This program enables riders to avail the benefits of a global warranty for all motorcycles under warranty. It is backed by a network of over 3,000 Royal Enfield authorized service touchpoints in more than 70 countries.

First Published Date: 02 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST
TAGS: city roadster Royal Enfiel

