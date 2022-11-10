Royal Enfield's Rider Mania to happen from 18th Nov to 20th Nov: Check details

2022 Rider Mania will be a three-day event in Goa. The registrations for the event are already opened. The event will be divided into four major sections.

Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer, Royal Enfield has announced that they will be hosting 2022 Rider Mania from November 18 to 20, 2022. The motorcycling event returns after a hiatus of two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. 2022 Rider Mania will be hosted in Hilltop, Goa and it is the 12th year of the event. The registrations for the three-day motorcycle event have already opened.

Royal Enfield is expecting more than 15,000 motorcycles to show up at the event. The motorcycling festival will bring music, art, heritage, inspiration and pop culture together with some of the riders, artists, musicians, and storytellers from all across the country. There will also be performances by various artists.

The manufacturer will also be unveiling a new motorcycle at the 2022 Rider Mania. It is expected to be the new Super Meteor 650 that was showcased at the EICMA 2022. Royal Enfield might also reveal some details about their future plans and might announce the pricing of the Super Meteor 650 also.

Rider Mania this year will be divided into 4 sections - Motothrill, Motoville, Motosonic and Motoshop. The event also presents Motoreel in which there will be two-way conversations between the stalwarts of the industry and the passionate riders.

Motothrill is an off-road training motopark and training academy curated by India’s first Dakar rally participant CS Santosh. There will also be Nani Roma, the legendary Dakar rally champion known for racing two and four-wheelers, and Ashish Raorane, one of the Indian representatives at Dakar. There will also be a dirt track at this event.

Moville includes 4 exclusive zones: Exploration Zone, Custom Zone, Cruiser Zone and Street Zone, each conducting engaging workshops by subject experts on Wildlife photography, Sneaker Customisation, and Mural Art among others. The Royal Enfield Pop-up Museum will offer a chance for visitors to revisit Royal Enfield’s brand legacy.

The Motoshop will have apparel and accessories and Royal Enfield will unveil its 1:3 Scale Model of the Classic. The Art Of Motorcycling (AOM) Gallery in the Arts & Heritage section will display designs handpicked from the first and second seasons of AOM.

First Published Date: