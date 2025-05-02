HT Auto
Royal Enfield registers sales of 86,559 for April 2025, registers growth of 55%

02 May 2025
The company introduced the 2025 Hunter 350 and expanded its international presence, aiming to strengthen connections with the global riding community.
2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is offered in three new colour schemes.

Royal Enfield has announced that they sold 86,559 motorcycles in April 2025, which is a 6 per cent increase when compared to the same month during last year. Royal Enfield exported 10,557 motorcycles during the month as compared to 6,832 during the same month last year registering a growth of 55% over corresponding period last year.

Speaking about the performance for the month of April 2025, B Govindarajan, Managing Director, Eicher Motors, and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield, said, “After achieving the million unit sales milestone in the past financial year, this year is also off to a flying start. In April, we introduced the 2025 Hunter 350 in new colourways at HunterHood — a celebration not just of the motorcycle’s agility and youthful spirit but of the vibrant community that’s at the heart of everything we do at Royal Enfield. We also expanded our international footprint, introducing the Classic 350 in Nepal and continuing to deepen our connection with our global riding community. As we move further into the new financial year, we are excited about what’s coming next while staying true to our core philosophy of pure motorcycling."

First Published Date: 02 May 2025, 10:22 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield

