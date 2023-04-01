Royal Enfield records highest-ever overall sales in history

Royal Enfield has announced sales figures for March 2023. The figure stood at 72,235 motorcycles as against 67,677 motorcycles sold during the same period last year. For the Financial year ended March 2023, Royal Enfield recorded total sales of 8,34,895 motorcycles, registering its highest-ever overall sales in history; beating its previous high of 2018-19, and recording a significant 39% growth over the previous financial year.

The manufacturer crossed the 1 lakh mark in export volumes for FY 2022-23, for the first time, and also registered a 23% growth over the previous financial year. With a 41 per cent growth over the previous year, Royal Enfield registered sales of 7,34,840 units in the domestic market.

Speaking about the performance for March 2023, B Govindarajan, CEO, of Royal Enfield said, “Royal Enfield's growth has been nothing short of remarkable this year, we've achieved new heights in sales and market share and have crossed 100,000 international volumes for the first time. Our motorcycles, like the Hunter 350 and Super Meteor 650, have exceeded expectations and attracted new customers into our fold. While the Hunter 350, within six months of its launch, has a young and vibrant 1 lakh-strong community, the all-new Super Meteor 650 has also left an indelible mark. At Royal Enfield, we're geared up for an exhilarating year ahead, filled with exciting new products and unbeatable customer experiences."

The blacked-out editions of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comes with alloy wheels as standard.

The most recent launch from the manufacturer was the 2023 Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. Both motorcycles were updated with a LED headlamp, a USB port, and new switchgear and the motorcycles are now OBD2 compatible. Moreover, there are new colourways as well as new blacked-out variants that get blacked-out paint and alloy wheels.

The brand is currently working on several new motorcycles. There will be new Himalayan 450 and Scram 450. There are also two new 650 cc motorcycles under development. There will be the Shotgun 650 and a Scram 650 as well.

