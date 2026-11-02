Royal Enfield records best-ever festive sales with 2.67 lakh motorcycles sold

Royal Enfield has recorded its best-ever festive season sales, selling 2,67,400 motorcycles across September and October 2026. The cumulative sales have already surpassed the company's total for the previous festive season, even as the current festive period is yet to conclude.

The motorcycle manufacturer reported sales of 1,33,442 units in October 2026, registering a 7 per cent year-on-year growth over the 1,24,951 units sold in October last year. Domestic sales stood at 1,21,527 units, up 4 per cent from 1,16,844 units in the same month last year. Exports witnessed a sharper growth of 47 per cent, with 11,915 motorcycles shipped overseas compared to 8,107 units in October 2025.

For the financial year so far, between April and October 2026, Royal Enfield sold 8,42,538 motorcycles, marking an 18 per cent growth over the 7,16,854 units sold during the corresponding period last year. Domestic sales grew 20 per cent to 7,63,548 units, while exports remained largely flat at 78,990 units.

B. Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield, said the strong festive performance reflected demand across the company's portfolio, including established models such as the Classic 350 and newer additions such as the Himalayan 440. The company is also ramping up production to meet the growing demand as the festive season enters its final stretch.

Among the company's recent developments, the 125th Anniversary Edition Hypershift Classic 650 sold out in India in less than 360 seconds. Limited to 125 units per key region globally, the motorcycle is based on the 650 Twin platform and gets a special finish that transitions between red, green and gold.

Royal Enfield's electric mobility brand, Flying Flea, has also expanded its retail presence beyond Bengaluru to Hyderabad and Pune. The brand has opened one company store and three additional stores in Hyderabad, followed by 10 sales and service centres in Pune.

The company also announced a two-year partnership with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to promote responsible riding and tourism. The first expedition covered more than 1,520 km across the state, with 20 riders undertaking the journey on the Bullet 650.

Separately, Royal Enfield pledged over ₹3 crore towards snow leopard conservation, following its One Ride 2026 initiative, which brought together 1,56,085 riders across 67 countries. The funds will support research, population assessments and community-led conservation efforts across more than 10,500 sq. km of Himalayan snow leopard habitat.

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