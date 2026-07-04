Royal Enfield records 27% sales growth in June 2026, Flying Flea C6 deliveries begin

Royal Enfield has reported a strong sales performance for June 2026, registering total sales of 1,14,032 motorcycles. The company posted a 27 percent year-on-year growth compared to 89,540 units sold during the same month last year. June also marked a significant milestone for the brand as it commenced customer deliveries of its first electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6 .

Domestic sales drive overall growth

The Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer sold 1,02,930 motorcycles in the domestic market during June 2026, reflecting a healthy 34 per cent increase over the 76,957 units sold in June 2025. However, exports declined by 12 per cent to 11,102 units from 12,583 units in the corresponding month last year. Despite the drop in overseas shipments, total monthly sales crossed the one lakh mark comfortably.

For the financial year so far, Royal Enfield has sold 3,30,427 motorcycles, up 24 per cent from 2,65,528 units during the same period in FY2025-26. Domestic sales stood at 3,01,174 units, a 32 per cent increase, while exports fell 20 per cent to 29,253 units.

Flying Flea C6 deliveries underway

Royal Enfield began customer deliveries of the Flying Flea C6 in Bengaluru during June, marking the debut of its new Flying Flea electric mobility brand. The company has also introduced an integrated ownership ecosystem featuring a hub-and-spoke service network, shop-in-shop retail format and 24x7 roadside assistance. The electric motorcycle will be rolled out to additional cities in phases over the coming months.

Also Read : Upcoming Triumph Bonneville 400 spied testing again, will rival Royal Enfield Classic 350

Brand celebrates 125 years

During the month, Royal Enfield commemorated its 125th anniversary by unveiling a World Origin Site plaque at the location of its first factory in Redditch, England. The celebration featured motorcycles spanning five generations, including the 2026 Classic 650 125th Anniversary Edition, highlighting the brand's heritage and global presence across more than 80 countries.

Himalayan Basecamp and Odyssey announced

The company also opened registrations for the inaugural Himalayan Basecamp: Ladakh Edition, scheduled to be held from September 4 to 6, 2026, in Leh.

Royal Enfield also flagged off the 22nd edition of the Himalayan Odyssey on June 27. Coinciding with the company's 125th anniversary, this year's edition introduces three ride formats, namely Himalayan Odyssey Original, Explore and the Nubra Circuit, catering to riders with different levels of experience and available time.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: