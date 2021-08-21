Royal Enfield plants a tree for every motorcycle sold in this country

Royal Enfield Italy and Treedom have come together for a very noble cause. The Chennai-based motorcycle maker has announced a charity partnership with the Italian firm to plant a tree every time a Royal Enfield motorcycle finds a new home.

In Italy, 800 trees have already been planted and the initiative will keep planting new trees for the years to come. Royal Enfield customers will be able to choose as to which specific tree would they want to be planted on their name and the choices range from lemon trees, avocado trees and oak trees. Treedom functions with the local Italian farmers to grow trees in their community forests.

The rider will be able to track the growth of the planted trees as each tree will be photographed, geo-located and marked with its exclusive online page for the customer.

Needless to say, the plantation will directly benefit the local farming communities with the fruits and vegetation, and the produce belonging 100% to the farmer who takes care of the tree.

Royal Enfield's newly announced partnership with Treedom is exclusively in Italy only, with a possible extension to Germany on the cards. More details will be rolled out in the future.

Meanwhile in India, the company is gearing up to launch the new-gen Classic 350 that has been spotted undergoing tests on public roads several times in the past. The bike will be launched in India later this month (More details here)