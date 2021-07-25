Royal Enfield maker Eicher to develop a complete range of premium electric bikes

Eicher Motors, parent company of Royal Enfield, is working on a complete range of electric bikes in order to cater to different set of customers across various markets. The company plans to continue working on its internal combustion engine offerings alongside the electric vehicle models.

Royal Enfield currently sells models including Classic, Bullet, Himalayan, Interceptor INT 650, Continental GT 650 and Meteor 350 in the country. However, with the momentum in the electric vehicle segment, its maker Eicher Motors wants to make the most of it. "The EV segment is gaining momentum with positive policy action. With an eye on the future, we are strategically working on developing our future EV products," the company's Managing Director Siddhartha Lal said in the Annual Report for 2020-21.

He informed that the company can leverage its capabilities in product development and manufacturing along with its strong brand presence and an extensive distribution network. "We are leveraging all that with our keen understanding of consumers to develop a complete range of premium electric vehicles and services for global markets," Lal added.

Lal further mentioned in the Annual Report that Eicher Motors aims to develop a comprehensive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) vision, and electrification is a part of it. The company has made improvements in its energy consumption and waste management systems. Two of its manufacturing units have been certified water positive while the company is working steadily to increase its renewable energy component as well.

The company plans to align its strategies with the global call for action against climate change and support the automobile sector to transition toward a low carbon economy. Lal also said that Eicher Motors aims to build trust and leave a positive impact on its manufacturing units as well as across its entire product value chain.

(with inputs from PTI)