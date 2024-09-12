Royal Enfield launches season 4 of #ArtofMotorcycling, goes global this time

Royal Enfield has been holding its ‘Art of Motorcycling’ competition for 3 years in a row now. Now, the ‘#ArtofMotorcycling’ has arrived again for the fourth time. The Season 4 Royal Enfield is taking the challenge to the global scale, inviting artists, designers and creative enthusiasts from countries around the world.

Season 4 of Royal Enfield's #ArtofMotorcycling invites global artists to envision the future of motorcycling through the theme of 3000 A.D. Participan

Entrants from places such as Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico will join in the celebration of motorcycling culture through art.

Royal Enfield ‘Art of Motorcycling’: ‘Y3K edition’

Season 4 of the competition carries the theme - ‘Y3K Edition.’ This edition will focus on creative energies themed around the imagery of the year 3000 A.D. The manufacturer wants artists to reimagine ‘the relationship between humanity, technology and the pursuit of freedom on two wheels.’

The artistic feel of the entries is encouraged to be around the exploration of futuristic worlds, galactic landscapes and uncharted adventures — a time when a ride on one's motorcycle becomes more than just a ride.

Watch: Go as you like: Royal Enfield’s unique customisation options for Classic 350

Royal Enfield ‘Art of Motorcycling’: Categories

There are four categories under which the participants can submit artwork: Generative AI, digital art, handcrafted art and comic art. The comic art category has been added to encourage the combination of storytelling and motorcycling. Under this category, illustrative artworks will be considered.

Royal Enfield ‘Art of Motorcycling’: Judges

The panel of judges reviewing the artworks will also include global creative experts in conjunction with regional art specialists. The list of creative minds includes Japanese manga artist Haruka Satonaka, animation filmmaker Debjyoti Saha, experiential designer Aaquib Wani and artist and filmmaker Varun Gupta.

Creative director Mao Gronewold from Mexico and Thai artist Takrit Krutphum will be the regional experts evaluating submissions on the dais.

Also Read : Game on: Ultraviolette co-founder challenges Rajiv Bajaj for a biking duel

Royal Enfield ‘Art of Motorcycling’: Selection of winners

The winning artwork will be featured on RE's exclusive #ArtofMotorcycling apparel as well as showcased at the annual Motoverse event. The winner will get an all-inclusive trip to the manufacturer's Motoverse event and will also be invited to the ‘Royal Enfield - Ride Pure Podcast’ to share their individual creative journeys. A winner from the ‘Comic Art’ category will also get a chance to collaborate with Royal Enfield on special projects.

Only the top eight designs will be selected through social polls and winners will be announced between 1st-10th November.

Royal Enfield ‘Art of Motorcycling’: How to enter

If you're interested in participating, you may visit the Royal Enfield website to register and download the design toolkit. Artworks can be shared on Instagram with a tag to the official Royal Enfield account (@royalenfield). The caption must contain hashtags #ArtOfMotorcycling and #ArtOfMotorcyclingY3K for the entry to be considered.

The last date for submitting entries is 20th October.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: