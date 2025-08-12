Royal Enfield launches lifestyle apparel line ‘Get In-Streets’

Royal Enfield has taken another step toward cementing its identity beyond motorcycles with the launch of its latest lifestyle apparel line, ‘Get In-Streets’. The new collection reflects the brand’s intent to create products that not only complement its motorcycling heritage but also fit seamlessly into everyday life.

The range is divided into two themed capsules — ‘Heritage’ and ‘A Page from a Motorcycling Diary’. The Heritage capsule draws deeply from Royal Enfield’s long-standing legacy, blending classic motorcycling elements with modern style sensibilities. With themes like Past in Pattern and Legacy in Layers, the designs reimagine vintage aesthetics through layered textures, tonal prints, and heritage-inspired detailing.

On the other hand, A Page from a Motorcycling Diary focuses on the spirit of everyday journeys — whether that’s a long ride or a walk through the city. This capsule is built around utility and versatility, offering relaxed silhouettes, travel-inspired graphics, and layering pieces that transition effortlessly across occasions.

The apparel line spans t-shirts, polos, shirts, cargos, and outerwear, crafted from materials chosen for their balance of comfort, durability, and style — from bonded fleece and cotton twill to drum-dyed leather and paper-finish jersey. Earthy and understated tones like Forest Olive, Transformative Teal, Crimson Red, and Rustic Brown add a tactile, lived-in charm.

Speaking at the launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, said the collection was an extension of the brand’s core values — purposeful, enduring, and full of character. “We’ve designed this line to adapt with our riders, offering warmth, comfort, and style for moments both on and off the saddle," he explained.

Lifestyle apparel has been a growing segment for Royal Enfield, alongside riding gear and accessories, and the Get In-Streets launch is poised to strengthen that momentum.

The new collection is now available at Royal Enfield dealerships, on the brand’s official online store, and through select e-commerce platforms. For riders and enthusiasts alike, it’s another way to carry the Royal Enfield spirit into daily life — no motorcycle required.

