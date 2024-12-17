Royal Enfield launches launches in brand store in Gurugram but it is not for bikes. Check details

Royal Enfield , a global leader in mid-size (250-750cc) motorcycle segment recently celebrated a milestone by opening an exclusive apparel brand store in Gurugram. This new store is located at the AIPL Joy Central Mall, Gurugram, Sector 65. Royal Enfield is the only OEM that has been able to crack the riding gear and apparel market.

The new store will offer a wide range of riding jackets like the Nirvik V2, Crossroader, and Streetwind Eco 2, the store features helmets and an extensive collection of men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel, including shirts, t-shirts, trousers, bags, and shoes.

The new apparel store has been designed as a one-stop destination for the riding community, the store offers everything a rider could need, from premium riding gear to versatile lifestyle apparel, making it the perfect shopping destination for riders of all styles and journeys.

The new apparel store will also sell riding gear.

The new store will offer a wide range of gear, apparel, and accessories. “We are excited to expand Royal Enfield Apparel's presence with the launch of India's second exclusive Royal Enfield Apparel Store. The store will offer the community a wide range of gear, apparel, and accessories designed to elevate the motorcycling experience with a focus on safety, function and style." said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield. He added, “Keeping our pure motorcycling philosophy at the core of everything we do, this endeavour is more than just a store—it’s a hub for our rider community to gear up and set out on their adventures with confidence. Located conveniently on the ground floor, the store ensures easy accessibility to manage rider’s needs."

Royal Enfield begins local assembly in Thailand

Royal Enfield has announced the start of operations at its Completely Knocked Down (CKD) assembly plant in Thailand, the company said in a regulatory filing. The new 57,000 sq.ft. assembly facility has an installed capacity of over 30,000 units per year and will cater to the growing demand in the Southeast Asian country. This is Royal Enfield’s first CKD assembly plant in Thailand and is located in Samut Prakan province in Bangkok. Currently, RE has a presence in over 60 countries globally.

