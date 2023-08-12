Royal Enfield launches Ergo Pro Tech armour, surpasses CE Level 2 protection

Royal Enfield Apparel has launched Ergo Pro Tech armour. The armour is available for shoulders, elbows, knees, chest and back. The prices will start from ₹1,100. According to the manufacturer, the Ergo Pro Tech surpasses CE Level 2 protection. The armour is designed specifically for comfort, ventilation, ergonomic fit and impact protection.

The armour uses a Hexa pattern which is flexible and has multiple vents. This pattern helps with comfort while the vents help with breathability and airflow. The shoulder and elbow armours are 12 mm thin whereas the back protectors are 20 mm thick. The chest armour has a thickness of 18 mm. The manufacturer has also tested the armour in all weather conditions.

The shoulder armour costs ₹1,100, the elbow and knee armour are priced at ₹1,200 whereas the chest armour costs ₹1,400. The back armour is offered in two sizes. There is M, priced at ₹2,100 and L which costs ₹2,400.

Royal Enfield also launched a new riding jacket called Streetwind Eco. As the name suggests, it is a summer riding jacket with a mesh design to maximize airflow. What is special about it is that it is made up of 100% recycled materials such as recycled polyester shell fabric, recycled polyester mesh fabric and recycled nylon Cordura. The manufacturer also repurposed 75 plastic pet bottles for one single jacket. The Streetwind Eco is priced at ₹5,950 and it comes with the Ergo Pro Tech armour. Royal Enfield offers the Streetwind Eco in three colour schemes which do look quite nice.

Royal Enfield is one of the two-wheeler manufacturers that is offering a vast collection of riding gear as well as apparel. Moreover, their jackets and boots seem to do well in the market as they offer value for money.

