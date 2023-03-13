HT Auto
Home Auto News Royal Enfield Announces Art Campaign: Here's How To Participate, Win Rewards

Royal Enfield announces art campaign: Here's how to participate, win rewards

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Mar 2023, 12:49 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Royal Enfield on Monday announced that it will organize the third installment of its ‘Art of Motorcycling’ campaign in the country. The campaign is aimed at encouraging creative minds and motorcycling enthusiasts alike to express their love for art as well as ‘the motorcycling way of life’. The jury for the campaign this year will include renowned artists and designers - Hanif Kureshi, Santanu Hazarika and Head of Industrial Design at Royal Enfield, S Sivakumar.

Top five designs from the Royal Enfield art campaign will also feature on the brand's new merchandise.
Top five designs from the Royal Enfield art campaign will also feature on the brand's new merchandise.
Top five designs from the Royal Enfield art campaign will also feature on the brand's new merchandise.
Top five designs from the Royal Enfield art campaign will also feature on the brand's new merchandise.

To participate in the campaign, prospective artists need to register by heading to the ‘Art of Motorcyling’ section on Royal Enfield's website. They can download the toolkit from there too. Participants may then create their unique design and share on Instagram, tagging @royalenfield and @royalenfieldlifestyle, and using hashtags - #ArtOfMotorcycling and #REApparel. The last date to upload designs is April 10, and winners will be announced on April 17.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified neatly into a bobber: Details here

The winners of the Season 3 of the art campaign will be awarded with various goodies and will get an opportunity to showcase their work to a larger audience. Top five winners will be awarded 1.5 lakh each, and their designs will be featured on the automaker's latest merchandise. These designs will also be converted into NFTs.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.49 - 3.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Himalayan (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan
411 cc
₹1.87 - 2.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ktm 490 Duke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm 490 Duke
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha Sr400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha Sr400
339 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Moreover, the top two of the five creators will get an opportunity to intern with Royal Enfield’s design team. If that's not all, the next 15 winners will have their designs featured on ‘Make It Yours’, which is Royal Enfield’s personalisation and customization platform.

The Art of Motorcycling's season 3 will have new initiatives like ‘Art on Street’ and interactive sessions across leading design colleges in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai. Through the ‘Art on Street’ initiative, the campaign will take over popular art districts across Lodhi Art District in Delhi, Kannagi Art District in Chennai and Mahim (E) Art District in Mumbai.

The mural art initiative will also integrate an Augmented Reality-powered display so that the larger community can experience it. Designs made by participants in Season 1 and 2 of this campaign will also be showcased through several art installations in Tier II and III cities.

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2023, 12:48 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
26% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city