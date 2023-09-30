Rolls-Royce successfully tests new engine for hybrid-electric flight

Rolls Royce is developing a new hybrid-electric powertrain for air mobility. Now, the manufacturer has announced that their new small gas turbine engine that runs on hybrid-electric power has successfully completed its first fuel burn. Apart from this, the manufacturer is also testing a gas turbine for helicopters, auxiliary power units (APU) and defence markets.

The new hybrid-electric engine has been designed to produce ultra-low emissions. Rolls Royce has achieved this by using a compact, power-dense turbine that will integrate into a lightweight turbogenerator system. The complete turbogenerator system is being developed for the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) market. This includes electrical vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) or electric short take-off and landing (eSTOL) aircraft for Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and commuter aircraft applications up to 19 seats.

The turbogenerator system will have a scalable power offering between 500 kW and 1,200 kW. This enables an extended range of sustainable aviation fuels. This will open up new, longer routes than electric battery-powered aircraft can support today.

Rolls Royce's team procured and built or adapted 14 subsystems in just under a year to test the components such as valves and hoses, bespoke subsystems such as the fuel injection systems, oil and ventilation systems, engine mount and water brake.

The turbogenerator can be used in serial or parallel hybrid applications. It can be used to recharge batteries as well as provide energy to electrical propulsion units directly which enables the aircraft to switch between power sources during the flight. The research and development of this technology is being partially funded by the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

Also Read : Rolls-Royce Phantom Cinque Terre one-off model launched

Matheu Parr, Customer Director, Electrical, said "Rolls-Royce is developing all-electric and hybrid-electric power and propulsion systems for the Advanced Air Mobility market. The first fuel burn of our brand-new small gas turbine is a significant leap forward with successful stages throughout the test from light-up to the pull-away of the system. This significant achievement follows the fast-paced development time of the new gas turbine from concept freeze to ‘pass to test’ in under 2 years. The turbogenerator system will enable our customers to extend the routes that electric flight can support and means more passengers will be able to travel further on low and potentially net zero emissions aircraft. With this achievement we have proven we can apply our expertise to novel designs and are able to test them on a very quick timescale. This capability will help Rolls-Royce to deliver the products that will help us on our path to net zero within the ambitious industry timelines of the Advanced Air Mobility market"

First Published Date: