Rolls Royce to Mercedes: The swanky side and luxury rides of Sadhus at Maha Kumbh 2025

The Mahakumbh Mela, a big religious gathering that happens in India has witnessed a series of luxury cars of devotees. From Mercedes-Benz SUVs to Rolls Royce, almost all luxury cars were spotted at the Mahakumbh Mela. Not only this, there were Land Rover Defender, Audi and BMW vehicles as well.

Hyundai Creta, Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Innova, Mahindra Xylo, and Tata Safari are also favored high-end vehicles among the sadhus and their adherents who choose to travel in style at the grand event. Most sadhus appear to prefer vehicles in either white or saffron, as these colors are traditionally linked to asceticism.

These swanky vehicles cruise on the checkered plate-lined temporary streets of the 4000-hectare sprawling Mahakumbh Nagar tent city that has come up on the banks of the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna rivers and the mythical Saraswati. Symbols of opulence, these vehicles dazzle passers-by and stand in stark contrast to the thousands of other sadhus whose tales of self-sacrifice and simplicity can well set examples in the tent city, where lakhs are observing austerity in quest of salvation at the Mahakumbh.

Many of these vehicles purportedly belong to senior sadhus holding the post of Peetadheeshwars, Maha Mandaleshwars, Mahants and Mandaleshwars. Others are said to belong to their disciples and followers.

In the camp of Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, two Rolls Royce priced at around ₹20 crores were parked.

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati also arrived at the Mela in the luxurious van that belonged to his guru, the late Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati. This vanity van, which was presented to Shankaracharya Swaroopanand by an industrialist, is reported to have a value exceeding ₹1 crore.

The government of Uttar Pradesh is preparing to manage significant traffic congestion as it prepares to host the Maha Kumbh 2025 pilgrimage, commencing on January 13 in Prayagraj. To ensure a smooth traffic flow throughout the seven-week event, the administration has developed a comprehensive plan that includes the deployment of electric buses and FASTag-enabled parking solutions. The state anticipates an influx of approximately 400 million devotees and around 2.5 million vehicles in the city during the Maha Kumbh. Additionally, the administration has released a traffic advisory for visitors, detailing recommended routes to avoid, designated parking areas, and other essential traffic regulations.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is recognized as one of the largest religious gatherings globally, attracting Hindu devotees to the Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj, occurring every 12 years. The event is scheduled to continue until February 26.

