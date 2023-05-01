Road rage in Delhi: Two cases of SUVs dragging person on bonnet in single night

Two separate incidents of road rage was recorded in Delhi NCR on Sunday night where two SUVs were involved carrying victims on the bonnet. A person was also killed in these two incidents. Delhi Police has filed cases against the drivers of these SUVs. One of the persons, being dragged on the bonnet, was killed while the other one escaped after being chased by the cops as the second SUV fled.

In the first incident, an SUV rammed into a motorcycle on Sunday night at the Kasturba Gandhi Marg in New Delhi. According to reports, a person was killed in the accident. The rider of the motorcycle fell on the bonnet of the SUV after impact. The SUV did not stop to help the victim. Instead, it went on dragging him for a few kilometres. Later, the SUV dropped the victim on the road and fled the spot.

Delhi Police has said that a 30-year old man identified as Deepanshu Verma was killed in the incident. His accomplice, 20-year old Mukul Verma, luckily escaped after he fell on the road where the accident happened. Delhi Police has identified the accused driver of the SUV. Harneet Singh Chawla has been arrested and his SUV has also been seized.

In a separate road rage incident on Sunday night, another person was seen being dragged on the bonnet of a Tata Safari SUV. The incident took place between Ashram Chowk and Nizamuddin Dargah. The driver of the Safari SUV dragged the person for a few kilometres before it was chased down.

The victim, identified as Chetan, said he confronted the driver of the SUV after he hit his car thrice. He came out of his car and stood in front of the SUV to question the other driver. Instead of speaking, the driver of the Safari SUV started driving as Chetan tried to save himself by hanging on the bonnet. His repeated appeal to stop the SUV did not move the accused driver.

According to the victim, the accused driver of the Safari SUV was drunk. The incident was spotted by one of the PCR teams of Delhi Police near Ashram Chowk. The cops chased the SUV which made the accused to drop Chetan on the road and flee.

