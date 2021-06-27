Home > Auto > News > Road journey from Delhi to Dehradun to get costlier from July 1. Here's why
File photo used for representational purpose only

Road journey from Delhi to Dehradun to get costlier from July 1. Here's why

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2021, 05:56 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The National Highways Authority of India has increased the toll tax rates at Sivaya toll plaza up to 40.
  • The Siwaya toll plaza is located in Meerut and one has to cross it while travelling to Dehradun from Delhi.

People who will be travelling to Dehradun from Delhi via Meerut will have to pay more toll tax at the Sivaya toll plaza from July 1, making their journey costlier. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved to raise the toll tax up to 40, Live Hindustan reported.

The Siwaya toll plaza is located on NH-58 in Meerut between Delhi and Dehradun. The toll management team has already started preparing for tax collection at an increased rate. Though the government increases the toll tax rates every year in July, it had not increased rates at Sivaya toll last year in the light of coronavirus pandemic. However, this year, prices have been increased. "The rates of tax hike have been approved by NHAI. Tax collection will be started from July 1 with increased tax rates," toll plaza manager Pradeep Chaudhary told the publication.

The report also states that the toll company is facing losses due to Covid-19 and ongoing construction work on the highway.

The renewed toll rates are as follows -

Types of vehicles

 

Normal ratesRate for localsRate for locals (Commercial)
Previous rateNew rate(No changes)Previous rateNew rate
Car, Jeep, Van 85 95 20 40 45
Light commercial vehicles 155 165- 75 80
Bus and truck 310  335- 155 165
Multi-axle vehicle 500 540- 250 270

In other news, FASTag electronic toll collection system has been implemented on the Yamuna Expressway, connecting Noida and Agra, from June . The implementation will take place after multiple delays in the past few months. Earlier it was supposed to start on April 1.

