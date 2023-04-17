HT Auto
Home Auto News Road Accident Deaths In Maharashtra Surge By Over 2,000 In 3 Years. Details Here

Road accident deaths in Maharashtra surge by over 2,000 in 3 years. Details here

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2023, 10:29 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Maharashtra has reportedly witnessed a rapid surge in road accident deaths in the last three years. A PTI report claims the state has seen more than 2,000 deaths due to road accidents in the previous three years. The report claims that the state witnessed a dip in road accidents and related fatalities in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as the lockdown restricted vehicular movement. However, as the lockdown was gradually withdrawn due to the improved situation, the number of road accidents increased in 2021, and the trend continued in 2022.

Road accidents and related fatalities in Maharashtra have witnessed a rapid surge in the last three years.
Road accidents and related fatalities in Maharashtra have witnessed a rapid surge in the last three years.
Road accidents and related fatalities in Maharashtra have witnessed a rapid surge in the last three years.
Road accidents and related fatalities in Maharashtra have witnessed a rapid surge in the last three years.

The report claims that 14,883 people were killed in road accidents in 2022, an increase of 2,095 people compared to 12,788 fatalities registered in 2019. The report claims that such fatalities grew by 144 in 2022 from three years ago. In 2022, a total of 33,069 road accidents were registered in Maharashtra, compared to 32,925 in 2019.

Also Read : Delhi witnesses traffic snarls as AAP protests against CBI summons to Kejriwal

The report also states that there was a 0.44 per cent rise in the number of road accidents in 2022 compared to 2019. Fatalities reportedly went up by 16.38 per cent. However, the number of injuries due to road accidents registered during the period went down slightly from 28,628 to 27,218.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Emote Electric Surge (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Emote Electric Surge
₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
1868 cc
₹34.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King
1745 cc
₹26.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Fiero 125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Fiero 125
₹80,000 *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Activa 7g (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7g
110 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹0.8 - 0.9 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hero Electric Ae-75 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric Ae-75
₹80,000 *Expected Price
View Details

The state reportedly witnessed a dip in road accidents and related fatalities in 2020 due to the lockdown-induced slump in vehicular activities, but the number went up in 2021, and in 2022 as well, the trend continued. Maharashtra witnessed 8,098 more road accident cases in 2022 as compared to 24,971 in 2020 and 3,592 higher as compared to 29,477 in 2021, claims the report.

The state reportedly registered 1,959 more deaths due to road accidents last year as against 11,569 in 2020 and 1,355 more than 13,528 fatalities in 2021, apart from a similar upsurge in the number of injuries due to road accidents.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2023, 10:29 AM IST
TAGS: road crash road accident
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
25% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 299 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
AutokraftZ Black Uv Sunblock protection with thumb hole Arm sleeves for unisex_2 | New Arm Sleeves |Arm Sleeves For Driving, Cycling, Tennis, Cricket, Football, Golf, Outdoor, Gym, Riding, Sun Protection Cooling Arm Sleeves for Men
Rs. 88 Rs. 300
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 339 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city