Road accident deaths in Maharashtra surge by over 2,000 in 3 years. Details here

Maharashtra has reportedly witnessed a rapid surge in road accident deaths in the last three years. A PTI report claims the state has seen more than 2,000 deaths due to road accidents in the previous three years. The report claims that the state witnessed a dip in road accidents and related fatalities in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as the lockdown restricted vehicular movement. However, as the lockdown was gradually withdrawn due to the improved situation, the number of road accidents increased in 2021, and the trend continued in 2022.

The report claims that 14,883 people were killed in road accidents in 2022, an increase of 2,095 people compared to 12,788 fatalities registered in 2019. The report claims that such fatalities grew by 144 in 2022 from three years ago. In 2022, a total of 33,069 road accidents were registered in Maharashtra, compared to 32,925 in 2019.

The report also states that there was a 0.44 per cent rise in the number of road accidents in 2022 compared to 2019. Fatalities reportedly went up by 16.38 per cent. However, the number of injuries due to road accidents registered during the period went down slightly from 28,628 to 27,218.

The state reportedly witnessed a dip in road accidents and related fatalities in 2020 due to the lockdown-induced slump in vehicular activities, but the number went up in 2021, and in 2022 as well, the trend continued. Maharashtra witnessed 8,098 more road accident cases in 2022 as compared to 24,971 in 2020 and 3,592 higher as compared to 29,477 in 2021, claims the report.

The state reportedly registered 1,959 more deaths due to road accidents last year as against 11,569 in 2020 and 1,355 more than 13,528 fatalities in 2021, apart from a similar upsurge in the number of injuries due to road accidents.

