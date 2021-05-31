Rimac C_Two production-ready hypercar to debut on June 1; to get a new name

Croatian carmaker Rimac's C_Two electric hypercar has been long due after it was first showcased in its prototype version at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, and made appearances at multiple occasions thereafter. Finally, the production-version of the hypercar will make its world debut on June 1, with a new official name.

Rimac released a 40-second teaser video of the electric C_Two showcasing its power and performance. Only the silhouette of the vehicle is visible in the video while it makes its way through the roads, with a robust background score of the vehicle cutting through the wind. Rimac says that the hypercar will come with "most extreme power, immersive features, extraordinary technology, and exceptional engineering in its final form".

(Also read | Porsche to increase its stake in EV maker Rimac)

Though the specifications of the production-version are yet to be unveiled by the carmaker, if its prototype version is anything to go by, the hypercar puts out a combined power of 1408kW from its four permanent magnet synchronous electric motors, one at each wheel. It has a claimed top speed of 415km/h and it can sprint from 0-97km/h in just 1.85 seconds. The hypercar's estimated range from its 120kWh battery is claimed at 647 km.

Rimac conducted an intense testing program on its hypercar, starting in 2019. The company built 13 prototypes and a couple of pre-production units of the hypercar for its testing program. The C_Two went through a series of physical crash tests on a full vehicle level in 2019, which it successfully completed. In late 2020, the hypercar underwent crash-testing program by destroying multiple prototypes in order to ensure the safety of the vehicle and came out with flying colours.

The company will build around 150 units of the C_Two electric hypercar at its factory in Croatia later this year and deliveries to customers are expected to begin soon after that.