HT Auto
Home Auto News Rift Between Verstappen And Perez? F1 World Champion Says Conflict Resolved

Rift between Verstappen and Perez? F1 world champion says conflict resolved

During the Brazil Grand Prix last weekend, the Dutch driver refused a team order to let Perez through for sixth place. It led to massive uproar on social media.
By: AP
| Updated on: 18 Nov 2022, 09:20 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Red Bull's Mexican driver Sergio Perez (left) and Dutch driver Max Verstappen (right) chat before a team photo shoot ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. (AFP)
Red Bull's Mexican driver Sergio Perez (left) and Dutch driver Max Verstappen (right) chat before a team photo shoot ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. (AFP)
Red Bull's Mexican driver Sergio Perez (left) and Dutch driver Max Verstappen (right) chat before a team photo shoot ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. (AFP)
Red Bull's Mexican driver Sergio Perez (left) and Dutch driver Max Verstappen (right) chat before a team photo shoot ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Formula One champion Max Verstappen says he has resolved a conflict involving Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and is prepared to help him at the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen also hit out at what he said were unfair media reports and abusive messages aimed at his family on social media.

Last Sunday, he refused a team order to let Perez through for sixth place at the Brazilian Grand Prix and said on Thursday his reasons will “stay between myself and the team."

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

“It was about something that happened earlier in the season and I already explained that (at the previous race in) Mexico and the team understood and agreed," he said.

“Nothing had been said to me about a potential swap" of the positions in advance in Brazil, he said. “I think they should have known my response already from what had been said the week before."

Since then, Red Bull has held talks to clear the air between the drivers, Verstappen said.

He has long since wrapped up his second world championship and Red Bull has sealed the constructors’ title. The team wants to earn second place in the standings for Perez ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Verstappen indicated he would be willing to help in Sunday's season finale in Abu Dhabi.

“As a team we have never finished first and second. So if we could achieve that, that would would be amazing," Verstappen said "And, for sure, if the opportunity is there to help, as a team, you know, we’re going to do that."

Verstappen said he was unfairly vilified in media reports and he and his family faced social media abuse after the Brazil race.

“It’s pretty sickening, to be honest, being part of all that while, at the end of the day, I haven’t even done anything wrong. It’s just people misunderstood what was actually going on," he said.

Red Bull defended Verstappen — who could extend his record for wins in a season with a 15th victory on Sunday — as “an open and fair team player."

“As a team we made some mistakes in Brazil," Red Bull said in a statement.

"We had not envisaged the situation that unfolded on the last lap and we had not agreed a strategy for such a scenario before the race.

“Regretfully, Max was only informed at the final corner of the request to give up position without all the necessary information being relayed. This put Max, who has always been an open and fair team player, in a compromising situation with little time to react which was not our intention."

Red Bull said it accepts “Max's reasoning" about the incident and condemned abusive comments on social media aimed at both drivers, their family members and the team.

“Death threats, hate mail, vitriol towards extended family members is deplorable," Red Bull added. “We value inclusion and want a safe space for everyone to work in and enjoy our sport. The abuse needs to stop."

Asked if abuse ever led him to question his future in F1, Verstappen said: “It's not only related to that, to be honest, but I won't be here when I'm 40, that's for sure."

First Published Date: 18 Nov 2022, 09:20 AM IST
TAGS: Formula 1 Max Verstappen Sergio Perez
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The Wuling Air EV has been decked up as the official car at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. MG Motor will base its upcoming affordable electric car in India on this.
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Kia_Seltos_facelift_up
Kia Seltos facelift looks sportier, India launch likely in 2023
EICMA_2022_highlights
Top 5 two-wheelers showcased at EICMA 2022
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Tata Motors bags order for 1,000 buses from Haryana government
Tata Motors bags order for 1,000 buses from Haryana government
200 Kia EV6 units put on Indian roads
200 Kia EV6 units put on Indian roads
Ashok Leyland delivers 150 vehicles to Tanzania Police Force
Ashok Leyland delivers 150 vehicles to Tanzania Police Force
McLaren finally comes to India!
McLaren finally comes to India!
Fiat bringing 500e minicar back to US in a reprise of electric flop
Fiat bringing 500e minicar back to US in a reprise of electric flop

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city