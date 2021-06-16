Revolt Motors to resume bookings for electric bikes from June 18

Revolt on Wednesday announced that it will be resuming bookings for its electric bikes starting from June 18th, 12PM onwards. Previously, the EV maker had announced a temporary halt on the bookings after recording 'unprecedented' higher demand in May.

The company is operational in select Indian cities currently including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the company has announced that it is looking forward to expanding its network operations across 35 cities in India.

(Also Read: FAME II electric two-wheeler discount policy: Who said what)

Revolt assured that it will be resuming bookings only after confirming delivery dates for all existing orders. The EV maker added that the deliveries of its electric bikes have been preponed. “We’ve been witnessing a delightful response for Revolt bikes. We are happy to see Revolt is growing rapidly and we look forward to expanding the electric eco-system in the country," said Rajiv Rattan, Chairman, Revolt and RattanIndia Enterprises.

The company confirmed in a press note sent recently that it is working towards 'increasing the production capacities' to ensure timely deliveries of the booked vehicles. The company has also introduced an online booking system to gain from digital bookings on its official website.

Revolt has two electric bikes in its portfolio currently - RV400 and RV300. While the former comes with a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor and is powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery, the latter gets a smaller 1.5KW (Hub Motor), 60-volt, 2.7 kWh lithium-ion battery. Both the bikes have been offered with three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport, and come suspended on Upside Down (USD) forks up-front and a rear monoshock.