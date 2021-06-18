Gone in two hours: Revolt Motors pauses bookings amid demand its for e-bikes

Revolt Motors on Friday announced that it has received 'a positive response' on the reopening of bookings of RV400 earlier Friday. Revolt Motors decided to close down the window within just two hours of resuming online bookings for the electric motorcycle. The EV maker announced that it has managed to book ₹50 crores' worth of bikes.

The higher demand for the RV400 can also be linked to the recent price correction announced by Revolt in view of the amended FAME II subsidy offered by the Indian government to push the sales of electric two-wheelers. The EV maker said with the latest price reduction, its RV400 electric bike has become more affordable and is currently priced at less than ₹1 lakh in the national capital.

The company noted that it has managed to expand its distributor and service network across 35 cities in India. And it is experiencing a huge demand for its e-bikes across several Indian cities. "There has always been a huge demand for RV400, and today’s response from buyers from the six operational cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, who had been waiting eagerly to book their Revolt motorcycle was no different," the company said.

The deliveries of the newly booked Revolt electric bike will commence in September 2021. As far as the future bookings are concerned, the company will resume the process based on the future demand. Interested customers can also get notified about future bookings for the RV400 over the company's official website by clicking on the “Notify Me" button.

The company has made a similar announcement earlier in May this year. It said "We are overbooked", after temporarily suspended bookings for its electric bikes. (More info here)