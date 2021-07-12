Revolt Motors begins delivering new batch of RV400 electric bikes to customers

EV maker Revolt Motors has started delivering a new batch of its RV400 electric bike to customers in various parts of the country by dispatching it from its manufacturing plant in Manesar, Haryana. The company sells its e-bikes in six cities across the country — Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

The new batch of delivery comes after the company received an overwhelming response when it resumed the bookings for the e-bike in mid-June. The booking window was closed within just two hours. The EV maker announced that it had managed to book ₹50 crores' worth of bikes.

Revolt Motor says it has been working at a feverish pace to deliver on the bookings. "The company is completely focused on delivering these motorcycles in the shortest possible time to its customers," Anjali Rattan, business chairman at RattanIndia Enterprises told PTI.

The higher demand for the RV400 can also be linked to the recent price correction announced by Revolt in view of the amended FAME II subsidy offered by the Indian government to push the sales of electric two-wheelers. With the latest price reduction, the RV400 electric bike has become more affordable and is currently priced at less than ₹1 lakh in the national capital.

The e-bike comes with a 3.24-kWh Lithium-ion battery pack that offers 72 volts power and has a top range of 150 km on a single charge. It offers a top speed of 85 kilometre per hour (kmph). The battery pack with a warranty of 8 years or 1,50,000 km and free maintenance for three years or 30,000 km, along with product warranty for five years or 75,000 km.

Revolt Motors recently also launched a new application called 'Vehicle Online Tracking' for customers who have already booked the electric bikes and are waiting for the deliveries. This application enables the customers to track the status of the booked e-bikes. The company also sells RV300 e-bike with a 1.5-kW motor with a 2.7-kW battery pack.

(with inputs from PTI)