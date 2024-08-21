Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Renault Nissan Tech Takes Up Expansion Of Workspace At Tamil Nadu Facility

Renault-Nissan Tech takes up expansion of workspace at Tamil Nadu facility

By: PTI
Updated on: 21 Aug 2024, 21:04 PM
Follow us on:
Having seen continued growth and development over the past decade-and-a-half in the region, Renault-Nissan Tech is expanding its reach to provide best
...
The new workspace is spread across 1.38 lakh sq ft with an overall seating capacity of 2,000 people at the company's existing premises (AFP)

Renault-Nissan Technology and Business Centre on Wednesday expanded its facility in Tamil Nadu to accommodate the continuing growth and development over the past decade. Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Pvt Ltd is a global automotive technology and business centre supporting France-based automaker Renault and Japan-headquartered Nissan with "innovative mobility solutions".

The new workspace is spread across 1.38 lakh sq ft with an overall seating capacity of 2,000 people at the company's existing premises at Ascendas Information Technology Park in Mahindra World City located in the Special Economic Zone of Singaperumal Koil near Chennai, a company statement here said.

During the Tamil Nadu Investors' Conclave today, Chief Minister M K Stalin virtually inaugurated the expansion of the facility in the presence of Renault Nissan Tech Nissan Engineering and Costing Senior Vice President Akira Hanzawa and Renault-Nissan Tech Global Service Delivery and Global Hub Vice President Eva James as well as other senior company officials.

Having seen continued growth and development over the past decade-and-a-half in the region, Renault-Nissan Tech is expanding its reach to provide best-in-class innovative services and processes, the statement said.

"Renault Nissan Tech continues to grow as a cornerstone of value creation for our mother companies Renault and Nissan. Our Centre (in Chennai) is becoming a global pole of competencies in key areas of simulation, after-sales engineering, software validation, AI and more deep tech areas," Renault Nissan Tech Managing Director Debashis Neogi said.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kwid
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.70 - 6.45 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Renault Kwid EV
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.49 - 8.25 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

"As we strive to become the largest Auto Tech OEM Globally Capability Centre in the country, our focus is on attracting top talent, particularly in deep tech fields. Our new office space providing additional capacity for 2,000 people is designed to foster agility and collaboration, providing a modern and dynamic environment that inspires innovation," he said.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2024, 21:04 PM IST
TAGS: Eva Chief City Renault Nissan Alliance Renault Nissan Renault Nissan India Renault Nissan
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS