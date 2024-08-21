HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Renault Nissan Tech Takes Up Expansion Of Workspace At Tamil Nadu Facility

Renault-Nissan Tech takes up expansion of workspace at Tamil Nadu facility

By: PTI
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2024, 21:04 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Having seen continued growth and development over the past decade-and-a-half in the region, Renault-Nissan Tech is expanding its reach to provide best
...
Renault
The new workspace is spread across 1.38 lakh sq ft with an overall seating capacity of 2,000 people at the company's existing premises (AFP)
Renault
The new workspace is spread across 1.38 lakh sq ft with an overall seating capacity of 2,000 people at the company's existing premises

Renault-Nissan Technology and Business Centre on Wednesday expanded its facility in Tamil Nadu to accommodate the continuing growth and development over the past decade. Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Pvt Ltd is a global automotive technology and business centre supporting France-based automaker Renault and Japan-headquartered Nissan with "innovative mobility solutions".

The new workspace is spread across 1.38 lakh sq ft with an overall seating capacity of 2,000 people at the company's existing premises at Ascendas Information Technology Park in Mahindra World City located in the Special Economic Zone of Singaperumal Koil near Chennai, a company statement here said.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kwid Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Kwid EV
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

During the Tamil Nadu Investors' Conclave today, Chief Minister M K Stalin virtually inaugurated the expansion of the facility in the presence of Renault Nissan Tech Nissan Engineering and Costing Senior Vice President Akira Hanzawa and Renault-Nissan Tech Global Service Delivery and Global Hub Vice President Eva James as well as other senior company officials.

Having seen continued growth and development over the past decade-and-a-half in the region, Renault-Nissan Tech is expanding its reach to provide best-in-class innovative services and processes, the statement said.

"Renault Nissan Tech continues to grow as a cornerstone of value creation for our mother companies Renault and Nissan. Our Centre (in Chennai) is becoming a global pole of competencies in key areas of simulation, after-sales engineering, software validation, AI and more deep tech areas," Renault Nissan Tech Managing Director Debashis Neogi said.

"As we strive to become the largest Auto Tech OEM Globally Capability Centre in the country, our focus is on attracting top talent, particularly in deep tech fields. Our new office space providing additional capacity for 2,000 people is designed to foster agility and collaboration, providing a modern and dynamic environment that inspires innovation," he said.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2024, 21:04 PM IST
TAGS: Eva Chief City Renault Nissan Alliance Renault Nissan Renault Nissan India Renault Nissan

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.