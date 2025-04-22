Renault to launch 5 new cars in the next 3 years. Check details

Renault India has announced that it plans to launch five new cars in the next three years. First, there would be two next-gen cars, then there would be two new SUVs based on a new platform. Finally, there would be a new electric vehicle in the lineup as well. The first new car is expected to go on sale in the coming months. Renault aims to grab 5 per cent market share in the Indian PV segment with new models that belong in the A, B+ and C segments of SUVs.

The brand says that new generation models and fully new models will be launched between April 2025 and April 2027. Apart from the new electric vehicle, the brand is also working on strong hybrid powertrains.

In the global market, the brand launched 7 cars in 2025 and 12 launches happened in 2024. The group revenue stood at € 56.2 billion and the historic operating profit was € 4.3 billion. The free cash flow was € 2.9 billion.

The new strategy is called Renault.Rethink. The company is working on creating a new brand identity, which means revamping communication, touchpoints and models. Renault plans an investment of $600 million USD. The brand currently has over 350 touchpoints across PAN India. The company also inaugurated its first design studio in Chennai, it is the biggest one outside France. The company's manufacturing plant has a production capacity of 4.8 lakh units which includes domestic and exports. However, it is not fully utilised yet.

Renault Kwid celebrates 10 years in India

The Kwid is one of the most successful products from the brand. It is priced between ₹4.70 lakh and ₹6.45 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Kwid is now available only with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. It produces 68 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 92.5 Nm between 4,150 and 4,350 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit.

There are four variants of the Renault Kwid on offer. There is RXE, RXL(O), RXT and Climber. Apart from the base variant, all other variants also get an optional AMT gearbox.

