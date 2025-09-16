Renault names new leaders for design, engineering as India role grows

Renault has made a symbolic but powerful gesture to mark India's increasing significance in its international operations. The Renault Design Centre in Chennai has formally been renamed Renault Design Centre India, marking the country's strategic position not merely as a contributor, but as a creator in defining the brand's international design and engineering vision.

New leadership roles at Renault Nissan India

Alongside the renaming, Renault has brought in new leadership to steer both engineering and design. Dr. Vikraman V takes charge as Chief of Renault Engineering at Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India. His task is clear but challenging: strengthen India’s role in advanced R&D while supporting Renault’s broader global transformation.

Vikraman isn’t new to big responsibilities. He spent nearly twenty years at Mahindra & Mahindra, leading the Vehicle Mechanical Division, and has deep experience in both electric and internal combustion platforms. With a master’s and PhD in automotive engineering from IIT Madras, he brings a rare mix of technical depth and strategic perspective.

On the design front, Sandeep Bhambra now heads the Renault Design Centre India while continuing his role as Chief Designer Advanced Renault. His job is to guide the creative direction of future vehicles, blending Renault’s global design language with insights from Indian roads and customers. Sandeep has spent years across India, the UK, and France, shaping concept and production cars alike, from the Renault 5 Turbo 3E to the 4EVER Trophy, Scenic Vision, and Estafette Concept. His career is a mix of technical precision, storytelling, and brand-building, qualities that now find a home in Chennai.

India on the Global Map

Renault isn’t saying it outright, but the subtext is clear: India is emerging as a global epicentre for automotive innovation. Stéphane Deblaise, CEO of Renault Group India, points to the combination of engineering depth and creative leadership as key to navigating the future. Laurens van den Acker, Chief Design Officer, adds that Sandeep’s international experience ensures that the Indian centre will play a central role in Renault’s global design strategy.

