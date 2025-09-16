HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Renault Names New Leaders For Design, Engineering As India Role Grows

Renault names new leaders for design, engineering as India role grows

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Sept 2025, 15:12 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

The Renault Design Centre in Chennai has formally been renamed Renault Design Centre India, while Dr. Vikraman V takes charge as Chief of Renault Engineering at Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India and Sandeep Bhambra now heads the Renault Design Centre India

Renault Kiger
Renault has announced key leadership roles in India.
Renault Kiger
Renault has announced key leadership roles in India.
View Personalised Offers on
Renault Kiger arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Renault has made a symbolic but powerful gesture to mark India's increasing significance in its international operations. The Renault Design Centre in Chennai has formally been renamed Renault Design Centre India, marking the country's strategic position not merely as a contributor, but as a creator in defining the brand's international design and engineering vision.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

New leadership roles at Renault Nissan India

Alongside the renaming, Renault has brought in new leadership to steer both engineering and design. Dr. Vikraman V takes charge as Chief of Renault Engineering at Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India. His task is clear but challenging: strengthen India’s role in advanced R&D while supporting Renault’s broader global transformation.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kardian (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Kardian
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Renault Duster 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Duster 2025
Engine Icon1499 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Renault Kwid Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Kwid EV
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Bigster (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Bigster
Engine Icon1299 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 13 - 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Renault India charts India revival with Triber, Kiger updates and new SUVs ahead

Vikraman isn’t new to big responsibilities. He spent nearly twenty years at Mahindra & Mahindra, leading the Vehicle Mechanical Division, and has deep experience in both electric and internal combustion platforms. With a master’s and PhD in automotive engineering from IIT Madras, he brings a rare mix of technical depth and strategic perspective.

On the design front, Sandeep Bhambra now heads the Renault Design Centre India while continuing his role as Chief Designer Advanced Renault. His job is to guide the creative direction of future vehicles, blending Renault’s global design language with insights from Indian roads and customers. Sandeep has spent years across India, the UK, and France, shaping concept and production cars alike, from the Renault 5 Turbo 3E to the 4EVER Trophy, Scenic Vision, and Estafette Concept. His career is a mix of technical precision, storytelling, and brand-building, qualities that now find a home in Chennai.

Also Read : 2025 Renault Kiger track review: A rethink on performance, with fun at its core

India on the Global Map

Renault isn’t saying it outright, but the subtext is clear: India is emerging as a global epicentre for automotive innovation. Stéphane Deblaise, CEO of Renault Group India, points to the combination of engineering depth and creative leadership as key to navigating the future. Laurens van den Acker, Chief Design Officer, adds that Sandeep’s international experience ensures that the Indian centre will play a central role in Renault’s global design strategy.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 16 Sept 2025, 15:12 pm IST
TAGS: renault

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.