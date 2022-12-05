Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Renault Kwid, Triber, Kiger Available On Discounts In December: Details

Renault Kwid, Triber, Kiger available on discounts in December: Details

Renault is offering lucrative discounts on its range of cars such as Kwid, Triber and Kiger for the month of December. Discounts up to 60,000 are avilable on the Triber MPV, Kwid hatchback and its Kiger SUV. Additionally, the company is also offering benefits under the Relive scrappage scheme.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Dec 2022, 14:43 PM
Follow us on:
File photo of Renault Kwid MY22

Total discount being offered on the Renault Kwid facelift, which was launched in 2019, is 45,000. This discount includes a cash discount of up to 10,000 and corporate discount of 10,000 on select models as well as an exchange bonus of up to 15,000 on all models except the RXE. It is also being offered with a scrappage scheme benefit of 10,000.

Also Read : Renault, Google expand deal to make cars like mobile phones

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 25 kmpl
₹4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Renault Kiger
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Renault Triber
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19 kmpl
₹5.12 - 7.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Datsun Go-plus
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹4.2 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The Renault Kwid facelift is offered with two petrol engines, one of which is a 54hp, 72Nm 0.8-litre petrol engine and the other is a 68hp, 91Nm 1.0-litre petrol engine. While the former engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, the latter gets an AMT gearbox.

Discounts on Renault Triber are worth 60,000, which includes a cash discount worth 15,000 on a few of its models. Additionally, there's an exchange bonus of 25,000 along with a corporate discount of 10,000. Scrappage scheme benefits on the MPV are worth 10,000 under the scrappage scheme. It is powered by a 72hp, 96Nm, 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and can be mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The Renault Kiger SUV is being offered with a total discount of 45,000 including an exchange bonus of 15,000 on all the models except the RXE and a corporate discount of 10,000. Additionally, the model comes with a two-year extended warranty of up to 10,000. It also gets the 10,000 scrappage scheme benefit just like the other Renault cars.

The Renault Kiger comes with two 1.0-litre engines which are a 72hp, 96Nm naturally aspirated unit and a 100hp, 160Nm turbocharged unit.

(with inputs from Livemint)

First Published Date: 05 Dec 2022, 14:43 PM IST
TAGS: Renault Kwid Renault Triber Renault Kiger
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS