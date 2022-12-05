Renault Kwid, Triber, Kiger available on discounts in December: Details

Renault is offering lucrative discounts on its range of cars such as Kwid, Triber and Kiger for the month of December. Discounts up to ₹60,000 are avilable on the Triber MPV, Kwid hatchback and its Kiger SUV. Additionally, the company is also offering benefits under the Relive scrappage scheme.

Total discount being offered on the Renault Kwid facelift, which was launched in 2019, is ₹45,000. This discount includes a cash discount of up to ₹10,000 and corporate discount of ₹10,000 on select models as well as an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 on all models except the RXE. It is also being offered with a scrappage scheme benefit of ₹10,000.

Also Read : Renault, Google expand deal to make cars like mobile phones

The Renault Kwid facelift is offered with two petrol engines, one of which is a 54hp, 72Nm 0.8-litre petrol engine and the other is a 68hp, 91Nm 1.0-litre petrol engine. While the former engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, the latter gets an AMT gearbox.

Discounts on Renault Triber are worth ₹60,000, which includes a cash discount worth ₹15,000 on a few of its models. Additionally, there's an exchange bonus of ₹25,000 along with a corporate discount of ₹10,000. Scrappage scheme benefits on the MPV are worth ₹10,000 under the scrappage scheme. It is powered by a 72hp, 96Nm, 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and can be mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The Renault Kiger SUV is being offered with a total discount of ₹45,000 including an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 on all the models except the RXE and a corporate discount of ₹10,000. Additionally, the model comes with a two-year extended warranty of up to ₹10,000. It also gets the ₹10,000 scrappage scheme benefit just like the other Renault cars.

The Renault Kiger comes with two 1.0-litre engines which are a 72hp, 96Nm naturally aspirated unit and a 100hp, 160Nm turbocharged unit.

(with inputs from Livemint)

First Published Date: