HT Auto
Home Auto News Renault Kwid, Triber, Kiger Available On Discounts In December: Details

Renault Kwid, Triber, Kiger available on discounts in December: Details

Renault is offering lucrative discounts on its range of cars such as Kwid, Triber and Kiger for the month of December. Discounts up to 60,000 are avilable on the Triber MPV, Kwid hatchback and its Kiger SUV. Additionally, the company is also offering benefits under the Relive scrappage scheme.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Dec 2022, 14:43 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of Renault Kwid MY22
File photo of Renault Kwid MY22
File photo of Renault Kwid MY22
File photo of Renault Kwid MY22

Total discount being offered on the Renault Kwid facelift, which was launched in 2019, is 45,000. This discount includes a cash discount of up to 10,000 and corporate discount of 10,000 on select models as well as an exchange bonus of up to 15,000 on all models except the RXE. It is also being offered with a scrappage scheme benefit of 10,000.

Also Read : Renault, Google expand deal to make cars like mobile phones

The Renault Kwid facelift is offered with two petrol engines, one of which is a 54hp, 72Nm 0.8-litre petrol engine and the other is a 68hp, 91Nm 1.0-litre petrol engine. While the former engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, the latter gets an AMT gearbox.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 25 kmpl
₹4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19 kmpl
₹5.12 - 7.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Datsun Go-plus (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Go-plus
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹4.2 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Discounts on Renault Triber are worth 60,000, which includes a cash discount worth 15,000 on a few of its models. Additionally, there's an exchange bonus of 25,000 along with a corporate discount of 10,000. Scrappage scheme benefits on the MPV are worth 10,000 under the scrappage scheme. It is powered by a 72hp, 96Nm, 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and can be mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The Renault Kiger SUV is being offered with a total discount of 45,000 including an exchange bonus of 15,000 on all the models except the RXE and a corporate discount of 10,000. Additionally, the model comes with a two-year extended warranty of up to 10,000. It also gets the 10,000 scrappage scheme benefit just like the other Renault cars.

The Renault Kiger comes with two 1.0-litre engines which are a 72hp, 96Nm naturally aspirated unit and a 100hp, 160Nm turbocharged unit.

(with inputs from Livemint)

First Published Date: 05 Dec 2022, 14:43 PM IST
TAGS: Renault Kwid Renault Triber Renault Kiger
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
Volkswagen_ID3_side
Volkswagen ID.3 facelift teaser will make you crave for more
Scorpio_Classic
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine
glb_911
Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Tesla cuts Model Y output for December at its Shanghai plant
Tesla cuts Model Y output for December at its Shanghai plant
Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price, specs, features, design compared
Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price, specs, features, design compared
This BMW bike is real rockstar!
This BMW bike is real rockstar!
Renault Kwid, Triber, Kiger available on discounts in December: Details
Renault Kwid, Triber, Kiger available on discounts in December: Details
BGauss Auto partners GoZap to offer 50 e-scooters to delivery agents
BGauss Auto partners GoZap to offer 50 e-scooters to delivery agents

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city