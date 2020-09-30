Renault Kwid, Triber become costlier in India. Here's the updated price list

Renault India has revised price list of the popular Kwid and the seven-seat compact MPV, Triber. While the Triber has now become dearer by up to ₹13,000, the Kwid will now be up to ₹3,510 costlier to buy. Save for the price hike, nothing else has changed on the cars and both sport the same existing mechanical and convenience features.

The price revision throughout the variant list of Kwid has been kept the same at ₹3,510. Here are the revised ex-showroom prices for the 2020 Kwid:

Standard 0.8-Litre – ₹3,07,800

RXE 0.8-litre – ₹3,77,800

RXL 0.8-litre – ₹4,07,800

RXT 0.8-litre – ₹4,37,800

RXL 1.0-litre MT – ₹4,29,800

RXL 1.0-litre AMT – ₹4,61,800

RXT 1.0-litre MT – ₹4,67,500

RXT 1.0-litre AMT – ₹4,99,500

Climber 1.0-litre MT – ₹4,88,700

Climber 1.0-litre AMT – ₹5,20,700

The Renault Kwid comes in two engine options – 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre. While the smaller unit has been featured with a manual transmission option, the bigger 1.0-litre engine is available in both manual transmission and AMT options.

Coming on to the seven seater MPV, Triber. The price hike ranges from ₹4,000 to ₹11,500. Here is the updated price list:

RXE MT – ₹5,12,000 ( ₹13,000 hike)

RXL MT – ₹5,89,500 ( ₹4,000 hike)

RXL AMT – ₹6,29,500 ( ₹11,500 hike)

RXT MT – ₹6,39,500 ( ₹4,000 hike)

RXT AMT – ₹6,79,500 ( ₹11,500 hike)

RXZ MT – ₹6,94,500 ( ₹5,000 hike)

RXZ AMT – ₹7,34,500 ( ₹12,500 hike)

At the heart of the Triber MPV sits a 1.0-litre petrol engine which comes married to a five-speed manual transmission as well as AMT unit which is optional.