Renault India sales up 30% in November 2025 on Triber and Kiger demand

Renault India has announced a strong sales performance in November 2025, registering 3,662 units in wholesales. This reflects a 30.27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase when compared to the 2,811 units sold in November 2024. The company says its growth was primarily fuelled by rising demand for the updated Triber MPV and Kiger SUV, both of which continue to gain traction among Indian buyers across the country.

The Renault Triber facelift accounted for 2,064 units, marking a 38.9 per cent YoY growth over the 1,486 units sold in the same month last year. Meanwhile, the updated Renault Kiger sold a total of 1,151 units, making for an even stronger growth of 47.75 per cent YoY from 779 units in November 2024. The company additionally delivered 447 units of the Kwid this month, reflecting sustained demand within the entry-level sub-compact segment.

Renault attributed its sustained sales growth to increasing levels of buyer confidence in the company, noting that the demand has remained consistent across both urban and rural markets.

Renault India gears up to launch new models:

The Renault Duster will be launched in India on January 26, 2026. 2025 Dacia Duster shown above

Looking ahead, Renault is preparing to launch a major product offensive for India in 2026, which will commence with the Renault Duster’s highly anticipated return. The latest model will play a key role in the company’s next phase of growth on our shores. Slated for a Republic Day unveiling on January 26, 2026, it will be the first model to be launched in India under the brand’s International Game Plan 2027.

Originally launched in India in 2012, the Duster will return in its third and current generation, which has been sold globally under the Dacia banner since 2023. The SUV continues to carry the iconic silhouette with a revamped design. It remains focused on a utilitarian design ethos, which is well reflected within its cabin that now brings a 10.1-inch central touchscreen and a 7-inch digital cluster.

The new model offers three engine options globally, of which two bring hybrid power. The base model gets a 1.0-litre petrol-LPG engine in select markets. The SUV also offers a 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild hybrid unit called the TCe 130, delivering 130 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. There is also a Duster strong hybrid that can be had with a 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors. With official specifications yet to be revealed, it remains to be seen which variant of the Renault Duster ends up on our shores.

