Want to buy a Renault car? Here's how dealerships across India are being transformed

Renault India on Monday informed that its first revamped dealership in the country - in tune with the company's new global architectural format for its network - was inaugurated in Chennai's Ambattur. What is this and why could it be relevant to you if you have been planning to buy a Renault Kwid , Kiger or Triber ? Read on.

Renault offers only three models in the country at present and is not counted among the major players as far as sales figures are concerned. But the French automaker is looking at leaving a lasting impression in the minds of potential customers visiting its dealerships by offering what it claims to be a ‘superior buying experience.’

Dubbed the R Store, the first of such dealerships across the country will offer a more premium experience to potential customers. This is in line with what Renault envisions for all its dealerships across the globe. There is a focus on a modern and urban look with premium seating and ‘exceptional service experience.’ For Venkatram M., Managing Director and Country CEO, Renault India, the first such store is his company's commitment towards customers in the country. “The launch of the Ambattur dealership marks a pivotal moment in Renault's journey in India," he said in a press statement issued by Renault India. "The fact that India became the first country to actualize the new’R store format reaffirms Renault's India strategy. India is at the forefront of Renault's global plans, and soon, the country will witness a completely revamped Renault, offering superior customer experience through acclaimed products, redefined sales experience and globally acclaimed aftersales services."

The revamped dealerships will also put the focus on ensuring that the central area is reserved for vehicle display while after-sales reception lounge and sales advisor offices have been moved to the perimeter.

Will it help strike a lasting chord with interested buyers? Perhaps.

The right products at the right times and for the right target audience remains crucial for striking gold in India's cut-throat passenger vehicle market. Renault , however, has seen better days in times gone by. While Duster SUV remains its most iconic offering, others like Scala, Lodgy and Captur tanked big time. At present, Kwid remains Renault's most-affordable model, and Triber does the heavylifting for the brand owing to being a cost-effective three-row product.

