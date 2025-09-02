Renault Group reshuffles leadership under new CEO François Provost

Barely a month into his appointment, Renault Group CEO François Provost has moved quickly to announce a series of organisational changes. The French automaker, facing intense competition in the global auto market and shifting dynamics around electrification, is betting that a leaner leadership and sharper accountability will help it deliver faster decisions and smarter execution.

“To meet the challenges ahead, we need an organisation that decides faster, executes smarter and stays closer to our customers," Provost said while unveiling the leadership reshuffle.

Brand and growth: One umbrella, two identities

The most notable shift is the creation of a Chief Growth Officer role, now held by Fabrice Cambolive, who will retain his position as CEO of the Renault brand. The consolidation puts Renault and Dacia together under one strategic umbrella, with Cambolive responsible for reconciling their different brand identities as it seeks to drive revenue across regions.

Importantly, Cambolive will also oversee international growth, with India, Latin America and Korea identified as priority markets. For Dacia, Katrin Adt steps in as CEO, reporting to Cambolive, and joins the group’s leadership team.

The expanded role also folds in customer-facing operations, from marketing and digital channels to dealer networks, after-sales and financial services, an attempt to unify customer experience across touchpoints.

Engineering: One CTO for Renault and Ampere

On the technology side, Philippe Brunet has been named Chief Technology Officer, overseeing engineering for both Renault Group and Ampere. By combining responsibilities, the company hopes to tighten coordination across product planning, procurement, supply chain and quality, areas where inefficiencies can quickly derail timelines.

Brunet, who has been credited with shortening development cycles on the Twingo and advancing battery projects, will now drive the group’s next phase of engineering transformation. He replaces Philippe Krief, who continues as CEO of Alpine.

Procurement, manufacturing and supply chain

Another significant move is in procurement. Anthony Plouvier takes charge as Chief Procurement Officer, replacing Provost himself in that role. With two decades of experience across Europe and Asia, Plouvier is expected to push deeper cost optimisation while maintaining supplier relationships.

On the manufacturing side, Thierry Charvet will now oversee the supply chain as well, expanding his portfolio beyond industry and quality.The merger comes as the need increases to navigate disruptions that have bedeviled global car manufacturers over the last couple of years, ranging from chip shortages to logistics congestion.

People and organisation: New HR leadership

In human resources, Claire Fanget becomes Chief People & Organisation Officer, succeeding Bruno Laforge. With a career spanning manufacturing, sales, and alliance roles, Fanget is expected to align workforce skills with the industry’s transition to electrification.

At the same time, Christian Stein, Chief Communications Officer, formally joins the leadership team, while Provost will continue to directly oversee partnerships and public affairs.

The bigger picture

For Renault, these changes are more than cosmetic. They represent an effort to bring greater agility at a time when automakers must juggle multiple challenges: the cost of electrification, regulatory changes across markets, and shifting consumer preferences.

Provost’s early message is clear: execution, speed and accountability will define Renault’s next phase. Whether these moves can translate into market share gains in priority geographies such as India and Latin America remains the question.

