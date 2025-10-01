Refex Mobility expands to Delhi-NCR with 400+ vehicle fleet for corporates

Refex Mobility, a subsidiary of Refex Group, announced its official entry into the Delhi NCR market, marking a significant step towards promoting sustainable corporate transportation.

The launch was inaugurated by the Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Prahlad Joshi, signalling strong support for the green initiative. Additionally, the company has committed to deploying over 400 new clean-fuel cars across Delhi-NCR within the next three months.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is advancing rapidly towards clean energy and sustainable mobility," the Union Minister said at the launch event. “To truly unlock the promise of electric vehicles and smart energy-efficient transportation, we must ensure they are powered by the sun," he added.

He further urged corporates to adopt solar-based charging for their EV fleets, thereby reducing oil imports, cutting emissions, and building greener, healthier cities in line with their ESG commitment.

Clean corporate commuting

This launch is a strategic move for Refex Mobility, using Delhi-NCR as a platform for a broader expansion across the country, including Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities.

Refex has currently achieved the following:

An existing fleet of over 1400 all-electric vehicles is functional in major cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Serving 70+ leading corporations across IT/ITES, BFSI, e-commerce, telecom, and startups, among others.

Aided by 200+ employees and a tech-driven transport management system.

Successfully evaded over 3.5 million kilograms (35 lakh kg) of tailpipe CO2 emissions to date.

Largest clean mobility fleets promised

Anil Jain, Chairman & MD of Refex Group, stated that in the near future, the company will create one of the largest corporate clean-mobility fleets in the national capital. “Delhi-NCR is not just an expansion for us, but it is a commitment to scale. Within a couple of quarters, we will create one of the largest corporate clean-mobility fleets in the region."

The company's CEO, Anirudh Arun, highlighted the company’s customer-centric approach. “Our promise is built on three pillars - dependable fleets that corporates can count on, exceptional experiences for every rider, and a deep commitment to sustainability and our driver partners."

