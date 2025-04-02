HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Reducing Lithium Battery Prices Will Significantly Cut Electric Vehicle Prices, To Boost Ev Sector: Nitin Gadkari

Fall in lithium battery prices will boost EV sector, says Nitin Gadkari

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2025, 09:32 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Nitin Gadkari foresees India as the global electric vehicle production leader by 2030.
Electric vehicle
Nitin Gadkari foresees India as the global electric vehicle production leader by 2030. (Getty Images via AFP)
Electric vehicle
Nitin Gadkari foresees India as the global electric vehicle production leader by 2030.

The high cost of lithium battery packs is one of the key reasons behind the huge price gap between electric vehicles and their internal combustion engine-propelled counterparts. However, with the wider adoption of electric vehicles, and rapid development in battery technology, emerging technologies have been resulting in slumping prices of lithium battery packs. This fall in lithium battery prices will eventually boost the electric vehicle sector, said Union Minister for Road Transport ad Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

The minister said that the reduction in the cost of lithium batteries would significantly lower the price of electric vehicles, making them more affordable for consumers. He further stated that pollution is India's biggest challenge and the transport sector is a major contributor. Gadkari stressed on the urgent need to transition from fossil fuels to alternative energy sources, news agency PTI has reported. "Pollution is our country's biggest challenge, and a major part of it comes from the transport sector," Gadkari said, adding the shift to electric and alternative fuels is not just an environmental necessity but also an economic imperative.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Battre Electric Mobility Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹ 59,900 - 1.03 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Battre Electric Mobility One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
MaxSpeed Icon50 kmph
₹74,000
Compare
View Offers
Lambretta G-special Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter
MaxSpeed Icon60 kmph
₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Battre Electric Mobility Storie (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
MaxSpeed Icon65 kmph
₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Battre Electric Mobility Loev+ (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹69,999
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The minister asserted the ongoing advancements in battery technology were key to India's transition to sustainable transport. He said India's dependence on fossil fuels is both an economic burden, as 22 lakh crore is spent annually on fuel imports, and an environmental hazard, making clean energy adoption crucial for the nation's progress.

India to be global EV production leader by 2030

Speaking of the growth of the Indian automobile sector, Gadkari said that the Indian auto industry has surpassed Japan to become the third-largest in the world since 2014. He also said that by 2030, India will be the world leader in EV production, significantly impacting the global auto market.

Gadkari credited the sharp decline in lithium-ion battery prices for making EVs more affordable and bringing them closer to price parity with traditional fuel-powered vehicles. "The price of lithium, which was $150 per kilowatt a few years ago, has now come down to nearly $100. Once it decreases further, the cost of electric vehicles will come down as well, making them more affordable for the masses," he said.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2025, 09:32 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric motorcycle electric bike electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.