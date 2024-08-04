Received a traffic challan? Here's how you can settle it at Lok Adalat

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Receiving a traffic challan is a common trouble many vehicle owners face across India, while sometimes for legitimate reasons, sometimes without intentional wrongdoing. Have you ever felt that you have been fined unnecessarily by the traffic police? In such a case, there is one solution, which can save you from paying a hefty penalty amount.
Lok Adalat is one of the alternative dispute redressal mechanisms in India, which is a forum where disputes and cases pending in the court of law or at the pre-litigation stage are settled. The National Legal Service Authority announced for Lok Adalat dates for 2024. With the third National Lok Adalat being scheduled for September 14, here is a quick and comprehensive guide on how you can approach the court to resolve the issue involving traffic challan.
Collect all the necessary legal documents which are related to the traffic challan. These include any notices or previous communication from the law enforcement authorities regarding the violation.
Before you attend the Lok Adalat, make sure to check if there are any pending traffic violation cases against you or your registered vehicle. This can usually be done by visiting the local traffic police website or the district court. You can check the details by providing the vehicle details.
Generally, Lok Adalats often set up dedicated help desks at district courts. These include traffic help desks as well. These help desks can assist you with the required information on how to present your case to the court and provide guidance on settling the traffic challan.
In order to present the case at the Lok Adalat, you may need to provide your vehicle registration number. This helps in retrieving the details about the pending challans, which were issued against your vehicle.
Some jurisdictions may require you to book an appointment at the Lok Adalat in advance in order to settle your case at the court. Make sure to check with the local court guidelines to ensure compliance.
On the scheduled date given to you as per the appointment, attend the Lok Adalat with all your relevant documents. Be prepared to negotiate and discuss the terms of settlement with the authorities present. The Lok Adalat encourages mediation between the parties. Be open to negotiations to achieve a fair resolution. If you can provide fair reasons, your traffic challan could be exempted completely as well, or reduced to a significantly lesser amount.