Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home News Ratan Tata takes delivery of custom Tata Nano electric car. Check details.

Ratan Tata takes delivery of custom Tata Nano electric car. Check details.

Electra EV, founded by Ratan Tata himself, presented a custom-built 72V Nano EV to its founder.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Feb 2022, 06:24 PM
Rata Tata poses with electric custom Tata Nano (Electra EV/LinkedIn)

Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, recently took delivery of a custom-made Tata Nano electric vehicle that has been modified using an electric powertrain supplied by Electrodrive Powertrain Solutions Private Limited (Electra EV). The company posted a picture of Tata posing with the electric Nano on its LinkedIn page.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric|Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric|Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Safari
1956 cc|Diesel|Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc|Electric|Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Tiago
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 4.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Electra EV, founded by Tata himself, presented a custom-built 72V Nano EV to its founder. “It is a moment of truth for Team Electra EV when our Founder takes a ride in the custom-built 72V Nano EV. We are super proud to deliver Mr. Tata's Nano EV and gain insights from his invaluable feedback," the company wrote.

Electra EV has supplied a limited number of converted Tata Nano electric vehicles, called NEO EVs to Bengaluru-based last-mile mobility service - SainikPod Sit & Go. The all-electric mobility service is run by MotherPod Innovations Private Limited and is fully operated by the country's ex-servicemen.

(Also read | Tata Altroz completes two years, gets ‘Dark’ theme in two more variants)

Tata Motors had ended the production of Nano compact car in 2018, the year when only one unit was assembled at the company's Sanand production plant. The company currently offers Nexon EV and Tigor EV as part of its electric vehicle fleet in India.

Last year, the home-grown automaker announced its plans to launch 10 more electric cars in India in the coming five years with plans to raise 7,500 crore to boost its EV business. Out of the 10 EVs, Tata plans to launch at least seven in the coming four years. Among the upcoming electric cars from Tata Motors, there are reports that the carmaker is planning to launch the electric versions of its popular hatchbacks Altroz and Tiago.

Jaguar Land Rover, the premium car brand owned by Tata Motors, also plans to launch at least six new electric Land Rover SUVs in the next five years. Jaguar has already announced that it aims to be an all-electric brand from 2025.

 

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2022, 06:22 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Nano electric car electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility Tata Tigor EV Tata Nexon EV
Related Stories
Skoda Slavia sedan arrives at dealerships across India before official launch
07 Feb 2022
Tesla Model Y electric car spotted during road tests in India
05 Feb 2022
Mahindra XUV300 electric SUV launch date announced, to reveal full EV plan soon
10 Feb 2022
Maruti Suzuki expects car production to improve as chip supply perks up
06 Feb 2022
Hop Electric Mobility to produce Oxo electric motorcycle at Megaplex in Jaipur
08 Feb 2022
Toyota Hilux bookings paused before India launch. Here's why
03 Feb 2022
Top 10 SUVs sold in India in January: Tata threatens Hyundai's dominance
03 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS