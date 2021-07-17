Rare Mercedes-Benz limousine goes on sale at price equivalent to 20 Crore

A Mercedes Benz W100 Pullman 600 limousine that represented the epitome of luxury in the 60s and the 70s is curravailable for sale in Europe. This series was officially unveiled at the 1963 Frankfurt Motor Show.

This limousine by Mercedes Benz was manufactured in 1975 for a customer from Lebanon. With a metallic anthracite grey exterior and leather interior, this Mercedes Benz W100 Pullman 600 is available for sale in Europe from Mechatronik for a price of €2.3 million that is approximately ₹20 crore.

The car has been restored to its factory condition. Mercedes-Benz Classic acquired the limousine in 2007 in Malaga. Following this, the company started long and detailed restoration work on it. As per a report, at the request of a customer, the car was disassembled to its bare minimum and the work on the body was started. It was completely rebuilt and was repainted by Mercedes-Benz in Stuttgart. The limousine's chassis was rebuilt and important components like the engine and gearbox were also revised.

The interiors have been also redesigned. (Mechatronik)

The interior of the Mercedes Benz W100 Pullman 600 resembles the modern Maybach series. The interior has been redesigned keeping in mind the car's historic elements with a touch of modernity. The seats have been designed based on the modern Mercedes Maybach seats. These can be adjusted hydraulically. The rear seats still have the original portable cooler. The folding table and champagne container have been retained.

It has a glass roof and up-to-date features such as an infotainment system with a touchscreen. It also has a partition panel that can separate the driver and the rear seats. And, this can be done with a touch of a button. The air-conditioning system has been retouched for better cooling. The limousine has also got front and rear cameras which gives the user the ability to manoeuvre the vehicle easily.