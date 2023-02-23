Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition is influenced by high-altitude locale

Jaguar Land Rover has introduced the Range Rover Sport Deer Valley at a special ceremony at Range Rover House Park City as a group of VIP guests witnessed the ceremony. The special edition model is limited to just 20 units and priced at $165,000 and has been created to appeal to the lifestyle enthusiasts. The Deer Valley Edition is influenced by the high-altitude locale and has been designed to pursue adventure in cold weather climates.

The proceeds from the sale of this model will be going to Youth Sports Alliance (YSA), an organization that helps to increase the number of children participating in sports in the greater Park City area. The organization inspires kids to learn the true meaning of SPORT, which stands for Sportsmanship, Perseverance, Optimism, Respect, and Teamwork. A total amount of $5,000 from the sale of each vehicle will be added to this.

The special edition is based on the Range Rover Sport Autobiography P530 V8, and all units will be finished in Deep Gloss Vermillion Red wrap and accented with rich Black Exterior package. The model features SV Bespoke 23-inch Satin Dark Grey Wheels with carbon accents.

The interior of the vehicle is finished in Cloud/Ebony Semi-Analine seats offset by SV Bespoke with unique Satin Forged Carbon interior panels. Each of the 20 units will be marked with door sills etched with 'DEER VALLEY EDITION' and '1 of 20'. These models will also include signatures of Range Rover Ambassadors and World Cup Ski Champions Lindsey Vonn and Ted Ligety on the cupholder cover.

The model will also feature an Alpine Ski Roof Box along with Range Rover Sport Accessory Roof Rails. Clients will also receive two customized sets of Hinterland Skis with personalized fitting sessions.

