Cars & Bikes Auto News Quick Tips To Go From Being An Advanced Driver To Pro Grade Expert

Quick tips to go from being an advanced driver to pro-grade expert

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Jan 2025, 08:38 AM
Master these five advanced driving techniques including rev-matching, trail braking and skid control for safer, smoother and more confident daily driv
...
Learning advanced driving techniques can be a life-saver in particularly dangerous situations.

Driving isn’t just about getting from one place to another, it is a skill that needs to be continuously finessed with time. While your basic driving skills are essential, mastering some of the advanced driving techniques can help you handle unexpected situations and improve your control when on the road. However, it is important to note that these techniques require time and a lot of practice to master. Here are five crucial advanced driving techniques that every driver should consider learning:

1Defensive driving

Defensive driving involves anticipating potential hazards and reacting proactively to avoid accidents. This includes measures like maintaining a safe following distance and scanning the road ahead for sudden stops or obstacles. Being aware of blind spots and checking mirrors frequently is also very important. By staying alert and prepared you can reduce the risk of collisions even if others drive recklessly.

2Rev matching

Rev matching is a technique used during downshifting to prevent jerky movements and maintain smooth power delivery. While downshifting, press the clutch and blip the throttle (tap the accelerator to increase the engine revs) to match the engine’s RPM to the lower gear.

Release the clutch smoothly.

This technique improves stability, especially when slowing down for turns or overtaking, and reduces wear on the drivetrain.

3Trail braking

Trail braking involves gradually releasing the brakes as you enter a turn. This technique improves weight distribution and traction, particularly on sharp curves. Begin braking before entering the corner and ease off the brake gently as you steer. After steering, transition smoothly to the accelerator as you exit the turn. This technique enhances control during cornering especially on hilly areas and winding sections of roads.

4Correcting oversteer or understeer 

Handling oversteer or understeer is crucial for maintaining control, especially on slippery roads. Oversteer is when the rear wheels of a car slip and the boot starts sliding out. Though controlling this requires a lot of skill, the first step is to steer in the direction of the skid, also known as counter-steering. In a situation like this one should also avoid sudden braking; instead, ease off the accelerator to regain control.

Understeer is a scenario wherein the car doesn’t turn enough, and your front wheels start losing grip, restricting the driver from steering the car. This kind of scenario is usually seen in front wheel drive cars. Correcting understeer is particularly easier, easing off the accelerator helps along with avoiding sharp steering inputs. The driver may also gently adjust the car's steering to regain traction.

5Smooth acceleration and braking

Sudden acceleration or braking can reduce control and wear out the various parts of your car faster. Smooth inputs ensure better stability and fuel efficiency. Press the accelerator gently to avoid wheel spin and tyre wear subsequently. Try to anticipate when you might have to brake so you get time to apply the brakes progressively. This technique also reduces strain on the passengers making the ride more enjoyable.

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2025, 17:23 PM IST
TAGS: driving tips car driving tips
