Punch, Nexon, Safari, and Harrier SUVs couldn't save Tata sales from slumping; EVs record a marginal uptick

Tata Motors on Sunday reported that it registered a double-digit slump in the domestic passenger vehicle sales in May 2025. The homegrown auto giant that sells popular models such as Punch , Nexon , Safari , Harrier , and Curvv SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market, has registered 41,557 units last month, as compared to 46,697 units sold in the same month a year ago. This marked an 11 per cent year-on-year growth for the automaker in May this year. Besides the abovementioned SUVs, Tata Motors also sells Tiago, Tigor and Altroz in the Indian market.

The sales slump comes despite the automaker having a strong share in the Indian SUV market and the SUVs seeing strong demand from car buyers. The abovementioned number includes both internal combustion engine-powered and electric vehicles. However, the brand has registered a surge in export numbers as Tata Motors shipped 483 units of passenger vehicles to overseas markets, up from 378 units recorded in the same month a year ago. This marked a 28 per cent year-on-year export growth for the homegrown auto company.

In the electric vehicle segment, where Tata Motors holds the lion's share with models such as Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and Curvv EV, the OEM has registered a marginal uptick in sales. The automaker claims to have recorded two per cent growth. The car manufacturer claims to have sold 5,685 units of electric cars in May this year, slightly up from 5,558 units sold in the segment in May 2024.

Tata Motors recently launched the updated iteration of the Altroz premium hatchback, while now, it is gearing up to launch its next big model, the Harrier EV. The Tata Harrier EV is slated to launch on June 3, which is expected to further strengthen the brand's grip in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. Also, the OEM will launch the Sierra EV later this year.

