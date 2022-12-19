Copyright © HT Media Limited
Prices of Ducati India's motorcycle range set to increase from January next year

Ducati India on Monday announced that it is increasing the prices of its entire model range from January 1. However, the quantum of price hike hasn't been disclosed yet. The company said that though it has been absorbing the costs for some time, it will now have to pass on the increase to customers through a revision in prices due to a substantial increment in costs related to raw material, production and logistics.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Dec 2022, 11:55 AM
Ducati DesertX

The revised prices will be applicable for all models and variants of the bikes irrespective of dealerships across New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

In a statement, the company also said that it remains committed to India and will launch all the motorcycles unveiled globally in the domestic market. It recently launched the DesertX motorcycle at a starting price of 17,91,000 (ex-showroom, India). The bike has been designed for off-roading to places such as desert dunes, narrow off-road paths, gravel roads as well as mountainous twisties. Bookings for the bike have been opened across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai. Deliveries for the bike will commence in the first week of January.

The Ducati DesertX is equipped with a vertically oriented high-resolution 5" color TFT display that has been positioned to offer the decent visibility in stand-up riding. This display can be integrated with the Ducati Multimedia System which allows the rider to connect smartphone, thus activating new functions such as music control, call management and Turn by Turn navigation (optional) with directions directly on the dashboard.

First Published Date: 19 Dec 2022, 11:18 AM IST
