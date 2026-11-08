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Portronics Zyron 3-in-1 charger with 25W Qi2 support launched at 1,549

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 08 Nov 2026, 07:54 am
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  • Portronics’ new Zyron charger combines magnetic wireless charging, a car vent mount and a detachable desk stand for compatible iPhones.

Portronics Zyron
The Portronics Zyron combines a 25W magnetic wireless charger with a car vent mount and a detachable desk stand.
Portronics Zyron
The Portronics Zyron combines a 25W magnetic wireless charger with a car vent mount and a detachable desk stand.

Portronics has launched the Zyron, a 3-in-1 magnetic wireless charger that can be used in cars, at home and in offices. Launched with an introductory price of 1,549, the accessory combines a 25W Qi2-certified charging pad with a car vent mounting mechanism and a detachable stand for desktop use.

The Zyron uses a circular magnetic charging pad that attaches to compatible iPhones. For use inside a vehicle, it comes with a hook-style air vent attachment. An adjustable ball joint allows the phone to be positioned at different viewing angles, which can be useful when following navigation directions or viewing the screen hands-free.

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The charging pad can also be detached from the car mount and fitted onto the included desk stand. This allows users to keep their phones upright while charging on a table, whether at home or in an office. The design is intended to let users move the same charger between these settings instead of relying on separate car and desk accessories.

The device has a black finish and a compact form factor. Its magnetic attachment is designed to align compatible iPhones with the charging surface, although charging performance and compatibility can vary depending on the phone model.

Charging specifications and compatibility

Portronics Zyron supports wireless charging output of up to 25W through Qi2-certified technology. It is compatible with the iPhone 12 through the iPhone 17 series, subject to model-specific charging support.

The charger connects to a power source through a Type-C input. Portronics recommends using a USB-C Power Delivery adapter rated at 30W or higher for optimal charging performance. A 1-metre Type-C power cable is included in the package.

Price and availability

The Portronics Zyron has a maximum retail price of 3,499, but is currently listed at 1,549 on the brand's official website. It is also being sold through popular e-commerce and offline retail outlets across India.

The accessory comes with a one-year warranty. Buyers will need to use a compatible power adapter separately, as the supplied package details mention the Type-C cable but do not specify an adapter.

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First Published Date: 08 Nov 2026, 07:54 am IST
TAGS: portronics Zyron Portronics Zyron

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