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Cars & Bikes Auto News Portronics Torque X Portable Pressure Washer Launched At 5,099

Portronics Torque X portable pressure washer launched at 5,099

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 21 Mar 2026, 09:13 am
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  • Portronics Torque X is a mini folding pressure washer which brings portable cleaning to cars and bikes priced at INR 5,099.

The Portronics Torque X mini folding pressure washer, priced at INR 5,099, runs on dual 4,000 mAh batteries

Portronics has added a mini folding pressure washer to its accessories catalogue. The Torque X, priced at INR 5,099, is the brand's attempt to carve out a space in the car and bike cleaning segment, where consumers are increasingly seeking compact alternatives to bulky traditional washers.

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What is it?

The Torque X is a cordless, handheld device with a foldable matte-black body, designed for cleaning cars, bikes, and even balconies, patios, and garden surfaces. It runs on a 13,500 RPM motor, delivering 1.5 MPa of water pressure at a flow rate of 2.8 litres per minute. This is a modest number when compared to full-sized pressure washers, but decent for light-to-medium tasks. A 5-in-1 rotating nozzle adjusts to five spray angles — 0 degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and shower mode, for some flexibility depending on the surface being cleaned.

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How does it work?

Instead of connecting to a tap, the Torque X draws water through a self-priming hose that pulls from a bucket, tank, or standard bottle, making it genuinely portable, provided there's a water source nearby. Dual 4,000 mAh batteries offer up to 70 minutes of runtime, and three speed modes (2,000, 2,500, and 3,000 rpm).

Having modes allows the users to trade pressure for battery life, with Portronics claiming up to 8 hours of operation at the lowest setting. A digital display shows battery and operating status, and the device charges via USB Type-C.

Cordless pressure washers remain a niche in India, with most affordable options requiring either a power outlet or a direct water line, a limitation for those who live in an apartment without outdoor access. At 5,099 with a 12-month warranty, the Torque X is positioned to address that gap. It is available on e-commerce platforms, the manufacturer's website and select offline retailers.

However, how well the motor and battery hold up under regular use will ultimately determine whether the product earns a lasting reputation.

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First Published Date: 21 Mar 2026, 09:13 am IST
TAGS: portronics
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