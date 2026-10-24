Portronics launches 96W Car Power Neo charger with retractable cable at 1,349

Portronics has launched the Car Power Neo , a car charger with a combined output of up to 96W. Priced at ₹1,349 under a current offer, it features a built-in retractable USB-C cable and two additional ports. The accessory supports smartphones, tablets, earbuds, power banks and compatible USB-C laptops, allowing users to charge up to three devices simultaneously.

Charging and connectivity

The charger has a one-metre USB-C cable rated at up to 45W, alongside a dedicated USB-C Power Delivery (PD) port supporting up to 33W. Its USB-A port delivers up to 18W. Actual charging speeds depend on the connected device and its supported charging specifications.

The integrated cable can help reduce loose wires around the centre console, while the additional ports allow occupants to connect multiple devices without carrying separate car charging adapters. Its support for compatible laptops also makes it useful beyond smartphones and smaller accessories.

Design and safety features

The Car Power Neo gets a black finish with orange accents and a compact, rounded design. The cable retracts into the unit when not in use, helping keep the cabin organised. Its size also allows it to be stored in a glove compartment or centre console.

For safety, Portronics says the charger uses a smart chip to manage power delivery. Its safeguards include overcharge, short-circuit and under-voltage protection, along with temperature monitoring. The company also says the device is designed to maintain uninterrupted power delivery on bumpy roads.

The accessory is intended for regular in-car use, including daily commutes and longer journeys where drivers and passengers may need to keep several personal devices powered.

Price and availability

The Portronics Car Power Neo has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹2,499 and is currently available for ₹1,349 on the company's official website. Buyers can also find it on Amazon.in, Flipkart and other online and offline retail outlets across India. It is being offered with a 12-month warranty.

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