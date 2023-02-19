Porsche's Roads App now lets you find scenic routes for those long drive dates

Almost every automaker today has an app which can remotely start your car, check your vehicle's service status, and offer you in-car features and help map a route to your next destination. Porsche has one such app too, called the Roads app, and though it is a lot less useful if you're on a deadline, it still is perfect for those looking to enjoy their drive in scenic views. The app was launched in 2019 but it was recently overhauled, putting the planning of scenic drives front and center.

The app requires users to set up an account and select one of three driving profiles: Balanced, Speedy, and Curvy. The app then uses artificial intelligence to design a route to the driver's destination that considers the number of curves, topography, landscape features, and points of interest along potential routes. It creates a route that best coincides with the user's selected driving profile.

The Porsche Roads App has more than 180,000 users and it allows driving fans to find their own individual dream route with just a few clicks," the carmaker's Chief Marketing Officer Robert Ader said.

However, there is more that this app offers. Apart from just scenic route planning, Porsche is also trying to build a community of users who find and share their favorite routes that might be off the beaten path. This will help the users stay connected and share their dream paths with each other.

Routes created by the app or shared by the community feature details like distance and the time to drive them, along with curve ratio, speed, and elevation change. The app also reflects how many users have "Liked" the route, and they can also leave a comment. Some routes in the app were as short as five minutes, while several stretched past the 90-minute mark.

